REI is having a 3-day clearance sale with an extra 25% off — these are 12 of the best deals

Now through April 8, you can save an extra 25% on already reduced clearance styles at REI.

Until April 8, REI Co-op members can also save 20% on one full-price item and 20% on one outlet item by using the promo code “MEMPERK2019” at checkout.

The sale includes outerwear, apparel, footwear, tents, backpacks, sleeping bags, and much more

To help you shop the sale we listed a few key product categories and rounded up 12 great deals.

With thousands of products from top outdoor retailers and its own brand, REI is a one-stop shop for outdoor adventurers. Just in time for your next spring excursion, REI is running two sales that’ll help you save on everything from clearance items to new arrivals.

If you're not already a member, we recommend signing up for the lifetime membership. Although there's a $20 fee for becoming a member, it will pay for itself with all of your future savings.

Whether you’re loading up on gear for an upcoming spring camping trip, shopping for a lightweight windbreaker or rain jacket, or looking for a very specific item, you’re likely to find it here. We rounded up some of the best deals, but since the sale is so massive, these product categories can help you find exactly what you need.

Shop the REI sale now or keep reading to see a few of our picks:

Men’s The North Face ThermoBall Hoodie

source REI

Men’s Columbia Union Hill Insulated Jacket

source REI

Men’s REI Co-op Vaporush Windstopper Jacket

source REI

Women’s Mammut Celeno Hooded Down Jacket

source REI

Women’s Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Hoodie

source REI

Women’s REI Co-op Vaporush Windstopper Jacket

source REI

Men’s Vasque St. Elias GTX Hiking Boots

source REI

Kodiak Jaya Boots

source REI

Kelty Discovery 4 Tent

source REI

ENO TechNest Hammock

source REI

Helinox Beach Chair

source REI

Osprey Kestrel 28-Liter Pack