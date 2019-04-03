34 best-selling wedding gifts from REI’s registry —including bear-proof coolers and an annual National Parks Pass

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption REI just revamped their wedding registry for outdoorsy, modern couples. source REI

A growing number of couples are waiting until later in life to get married, and many live together before they do so.

Since they may not need – or want – traditional wedding gifts, REI just revamped its wedding registry to make it easier to gift adventure.

Below are 34 of the top selling REI wedding registry gifts to give you an idea of what you may want to add.

Right now, REI members get 20% off one full-price item, plus an extra 20% off one REI outlet item. This covers many of the gifts below. Use the code “MEMPERK2019” at checkout now through April 8 for the discount.

As more couples choose to get married later in life – and to live together beforehand – the fewer domestic trappings they will need from wedding guests.

That reality, combined with a burgeoning prioritization of experiences rather than strictly material goods, makes seemingly alternative wedding registry options all the more appealing.

Take REI’s wedding registry for instance, which the Co-op recently revamped to keep up with the desire to gift modern, outdoorsy couples both practical gifts and those handpicked for a shared adventure or many.

Here are a few of the perks to the new REI registry:

No membership needed: Couples don’t need to be REI members to make a registry, but we’d highly recommend it so you can stack the perks together. Shop anytime, anywhere: Purchase registry gifts online, over the phone, or in person at any REI store. You’ll also get expert advice in-store and online if you’re unfamiliar with something and want a second opinion or guiding light. In-store mobile scanning: Scan in-store items using your cell phone to add them directly to your registry. You can also do it online. Easy shipping: Most orders over $50 ship free – seeing as this is often the benchmark for wedding gifts, most guests won’t have to pay at all for shipping. Return policy: In case you wind up with duplicates – or just have a change of heart – REI purchases can be returned within a year. Alerts on inventory level: You can receive alerts when inventory is low on an item, and when something is back in stock. Guests can also see inventory levels, so they can prioritize what to give. Extra savings on any un-purchased gifts: After your event, save 10% on any unfulfilled items from your registry. Feel-good gifts: A gift purchase from REI should benefit the long-term health of the outdoors, so you can keep enjoying them for longer. As a member-owned co-op, REI annually gives 70% of its profits back to the outdoor community through dividends to REI members, employee retirement, and investments in nonprofits dedicated to the outdoors.

To give you an idea of where you could begin with an REI wedding registry, I’ve compiled the 37 gifts most commonly purchased for a jumping off point. Whether you’re shopping for your own registry ideas or for a supplement to a gift you already bought, you can’t go wrong with the below. And, if all goes wrong, just get them a YETI cooler – according to the list below, your odds of them liking it are pretty good.

Shopping tip:

We also have a comparison of some of the most popular wedding registries here, if you’re still looking.

Below are 34 of REI’s wedding registry top sellers for inspiration:

$25 REI gift card

source REI

Considering this is the site’s top seller, you may be best off just letting them decide what they need, when they need it.

YETI Tundra 65 Cooler

source REI

This 57.6-liter capacity cooler was built to take a beating (if REI’s photos of a bear attacking it aren’t enough insurance of this). It’ll hold 39 cans and plenty of ice, and has been constructed with extra-thick walls and Rotomolded polyethylene, the same process used to make whitewater kayaks, for excellent impact resistance and long-lasting durability.

The other three most-requested hard-shelled Yeti coolers are the Roadie 20 Cooler ($200) and the Tundra 35 Cooler ($250) and Tundra 45 Cooler ($300). Here, the main difference is size. The Roadie is a relatively small travel-companion at 18.9-liters, the Tundra 35 is 28.2-liters, and the Tundra 45 is 32.9-liters.

The North Face Dolomite 20 Double Sleeping Bag

source REI

With ample room to comfortably fit both of the lovebirds, The North Face Dolomite Double sleeping bag features synthetic insulation and upgraded fabric for warmth in temperatures down to 20°F.

Suunto M-3 D Leader Compass

source REI

The Suunto M-3 D Leader Compass has luminescent markings and a built-in magnifying lense. It’s a reliable baseplate adventure compass, and has been tailored for navigating and surviving in extreme conditions – as you’d hope it would be.

Coleman Triton Series 2-Burner Stove

source REI

The Coleman 2-Burner Stove combines legendary durability and two powerful burners. The manual-start Triton also stands up to frequent use at your campground or a tailgate party.

REI Co-op Half Dome 2 Plus Tent

source REI

Welcome to a newlywed couple’s new summer getaway home. This backpacking tent doesn’t skimp on the essentials and has plenty of room for two to stretch out. Upgrades like improved pole architecture boost the livable space, and vertical sidewalls provide more head and shoulder room.

Osprey Poco AG Child Carrier

source REI

A child carrier makes it so parents can easily bring a little one along for their first nature hike – and the Osprey makes sure they’re comfortable while they’re at it. It has an anti-gravity-inspired suspension system from the award-winning Atmos and Aura AG packs, and it offers support, light carrying weight, ventilation, and a versatile, easy-to-adjust fit.

NEMO Jazz Duo Sleeping Bag

source REI

NEMO’s Jazz Duo Sleeping Bag claims to rival the comfort of your very own bed and has a temperature rating of 20°F. And, even if it doesn’t feel like a Casper mattress, it has Blanket Fold that allows for temperature regulation and ensures tucked-in comfort. It also has a handy Grab-and-Go design that lets you store your sleeping bag and pad together in one convenient duffel.

REI Co-op Grand Hut 4 Tent

source REI

REI asks of this four-person tent, “why pitch a tent, when you can pitch a cabin?” And it is, in tent-terms, exceptionally spacious. Near-vertical walls and a rectangular floor plan maximize livable space, and two large, D-shaped doors combined with low door sills make getting in and out easy.

Jetboil Flash Cooking System

source REI

Jetboil’s Flash Cooking System makes everything from cocoa and coffee to gourmet freeze-dried meals in next to no time. Water boils in 100 seconds, allowing you to conserve fuel and get to your food faster after a long day outdoors.

ENO DoubleNest Hammock

source REI

Light and compact enough for backpacking, but robust enough for the backyard, the popular ENO DoubleNest Hammock can be set up in seconds and enjoyed by two people.

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel

source REI

Patagonia’s Black Hole Duffel is aptly named a “burly workhorse” that can haul and protect gear on all adventures. Made from highly weather-resistant 900-denier polyester ripstop with a thermoplastic urethane film and a durable water repellent (DWR) finish, it’s ready whenever you are.

REI Co-op Camp X Chair

source REI

REI Co-op’s travel-friendly camp chair has its comfortable exclusive X-Web technology that evenly distributes your weight to make lounging at your campsite or by the bonfire more comfortable.

NRS Thrive Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

source REI

The beauty of an inflatable paddle board is the easy convenience of taking it out nearly every weekend. This over-ten-foot inflatable stand up paddle board bundle can handle any adventure you have in mind – touring, paddling and light river running.

REI Co-op Kingdom 4 Tent

source REI

The airy REI Co-op Kingdom 4 tent offers three-season protection for your family with plenty of space for all of your camping gear. It’s similar to the previous tent on the list but slightly bigger.

Osprey Women’s Fairview 55 Travel Pack

source REI

The Fairview Travel Pack is the solution to feeling weighed down by clumsy luggage. Its zip-off daypack lets you carry just the essentials for a day hike or urban excursion, and has a women-specific design for a guaranteed comfortable fit (taking into account the differences in build like hips, chest, and height).

The North Face Talus 4 Tent with Footprint

source REI

A fully seam-sealed canopy and floor help keep you stay snug and dry while high and low ventilation promotes breathability and helps control condensation in this three-season tent.

YETI Hopper Two 30 Soft Cooler

source REI

The soft Hopper cooler has a new tapered body to improve its thermal efficiency and a DryHid Shell with RF-welded seams and nearly indestructible straps. The HydroLok Zipper (a design borrowed from hazmat suits) is completely leak-proof and airtight, eliminating spills and locking in cold. It’ll hold 24 cans plus ice.

Adventure Paddleboarding Fifty Fifty MX Stand Up Paddle Board

source REI

A high-volume cruiser known for its stability, this 10-foot 4-inch stand up paddle board is great for beginners, families, SUP yoga enthusiasts and occasional wave riders.

REI Co-op Camp Roll Table

source REI

Lightweight aluminum legs and heat-resistant aluminum slat top provide a stable, rigid work surface and dining area.

REI Co-op Big Haul Rolling Duffel

source REI

The REI Co-op Big Haul 30-inch rolling duffel features oversized wheels designed to travel over rough roads, and a rugged shell to protect your cargo along the way.

REI Co-op Women’s Joule 30 Sleeping Bag

source REI

A premium, fitted mummy bag for wet conditions, the women’s REI Co-op Joule three-season sleeping bag uses both water-repellent down and waterproof/breathable fabric panels to keep you cozy when it pours. It’s temperature rated down to 30°F.

GSI Outdoors Destination Kitchen Set 24

source REI

This 24-piece set includes four cutlery sets, folding tools, a cutting board, utility knife, spice shakers and much more to complement your camp kitchen.

Exped MegaMat Duo 10 Sleeping Pad

source REI

Double-wide to accommodate two people, the Exped MegaMat Duo 10 sleeping pad completely fills most two-person tents to provide a level sleeping surface (thanks to 3D construction) that’s warm and cozy. It’s especially great for car campers.

REI Co-op Camp Xtra Chair

source REI

Two drink holders, a side stash pocket, and X-Web technology mean you won’t need to get up for much. The Xtra Chair is strong, comfortable, and light enough to haul to the campsite without much angst.

Big Agnes Big House 4 Deluxe Tent

source REI

A four-person tent with two doors and a welcome mat are a campground signal for luxury. The Big Agnes Big House tent also has 12 large interior pockets for keeping gear organized and off the floor, and an easy briefcase-styled carry bag.

GSI Outdoors Pinnacle Camper Cookset

source REI

This set that fits neatly inside a three-liter pot includes four polypropylene plates, four bowls, four insulated mugs with Sip-It lids, a 2-liter pot with lid, 3-liter pot with lid, frypan, pot gripper, and a welded sink/stuff sack.

REI Co-op Camp Dome 2 Tent

source REI

The two-person REI Co-op Camp Dome is easy to pitch, lightweight, and durable.

Advanced Elements AdvancedFrame Convertible Tandem Inflatable Kayak

source REI

Unfold, inflate, attach seats, and hit the water in this tandem kayak. It also switches from tandem to solo touring mode via adjustable seat positions.

Pendleton Yakima Camp Blanket

source REI

Pendleton’s classic camp blanket is made from soft, warm wool that’s great for comfort at the campground or in a kids’ living room fort.

REI Co-op Flexlite Chair

source REI

Perfect for summer heat, the Co-op Flexlite Chair has a cooling mesh seat panel to ventilate your back while you kick back and relax. The low-profile mesh side pocket is also perfect for stashing your book, flashlight, or phone.

REI Co-op Kingdom Insulated Air Bed

source REI

This queen-sized insulated air bed keeps you comfortable in temperatures down to 40°F. It’s quiet, soft to the touch, and the welded seams enhance durability and prevent leaking.

America the Beautiful National Parks Pass

source REI

Good for a year’s worth of visits starting in 2019, the America the Beautiful National Parks Pass is your ticket to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites across the country. It covers the entrance for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle at per-vehicle fee areas or up to four adults at sites that charge per person. REI will also donate 10% of sale proceeds through 2019 to the National Park Foundation.

MSR PocketRocket Stove Kit

source REI