Greylock partner Reid Hoffman goes all in on cryptocurrency in a new ‘Hamilton’-inspired rap battle

- Greylock partner Reid Hoffman on Thursday posted a Hamilton-inspired rap battle video about cryptocurrency on LinkedIn.
- Hoffman explains in his post that he thinks cryptocurrency is useful as an investment asset, a currency, and a technology, even though interest in cryptocurrencies has dropped.
- According to a Greylock spokeswoman, Hoffman “hopes the video gets more people talking about crypto and its evolving role in global commerce.” Greylock invested in cryptocurrency startup Coinbase in 2017.
