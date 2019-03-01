Remember the interview Najib walked out of? It’s just been crowned 2018’s best interview for its ‘sheer unadulterated watchability’

The clip shows the former premier walking out of the interview with an aide, as the reporter continues to ask about Jho Low and his involvement in the 1MDB scandal. YouTube/Al Jazeera

He walked out halfway – and it was TV gold.

Now, the Al Jazeera interview that saw former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak leaving unceremoniously has been crowned 2018’s “Interview of the Year” at the UK’s annual Television Journalism Awards.

The awards, which were announced on Wednesday (Feb 27), saw Al Jazeera’s clip beat out interviews by British personalities Max Mosley of Channel 4, and Sir Cliff Richard of ITV to clinch the title.

The interview, titled “Malaysia: Najib Speaks”, took place last October between Najib and reporter Mary Ann Jolley for Al Jazeera’s 101 East programme.

The end of the interview clip shows the former premier walking out of the session as Jolley continues to ask questions related to his involvement with the 1MDB scandal and Jho Low.

It currently has over a million views on YouTube.

Najib previously explained that he left the interview because Jolley deviated from the agreed topic – the Malaysian economy.

He added that she had also “persisted” with questions about the high-profile murder of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu, an issue he said was “under due process in the courts”.

According to The Star, Najib gave another reason for his behaviour: the interview had gone beyond the agreed schedule, and he was anxious about the safety of his wife and sons, who were being questioned by the police at that time.

On the awards site, the judges said Al Jazeera’s interview “stood out for its courage, tenacity and sheer unadulterated watchability”.

“Although the story focused on an issue few would have known about prior to the interview, this did not detract from the viewer’s ability to understand the jaw-dropping venality of the interviewee,” it added.

