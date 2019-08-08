Here’s how much space $1,000 in rent will get you in 11 major US cities

caption The amount of space renters can expect for $1,000 per month varies widely depending on where they live. source Shutterstock

The cost per square foot for apartments in the US varies drastically depending on the location of the home.

Business Insider teamed up with Zillow’s rental site, HotPads, to find out how much space roughly $1,000 per month in rent will get you in 11 major cities across the country.

In certain areas, like San Francisco, a single square foot of space costs over $4, while in other places that amount dips below $1.

To compile the data, Joshua Clark, an economist at HotPads, analyzed all rentals that were uploaded to HotPads’ or Zillow’s databases within the last three months for roughly $1,000 per month. By calculating the median price per square foot in each city, Clark was able to identify how much space you can get for around $1,000 per month in each.

Keep reading to see how far $1,000 per month will get you in these cities, ranked from the most spacious rentals to the “coziest” small apartments.

Las Vegas, Nevada

source randy andy/Shutterstock

Median square footage for $1,000: 1,040

Price per square foot: $0.96

Raleigh, North Carolina

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median square footage for $1,000: 910

Price per square foot:$1.10

Phoenix, Arizona

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median square footage for $1,000: 905

Price per square foot: $1.11

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

source Shutterstock

Median square footage for $1,000: 855

Price per square foot: $1.17

Dallas, Texas

source Jeremy Woodhouse/Getty Images

Median square footage for $1,000: 695

Price per square foot: $1.44

Chicago, Illinois

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Median square footage for $1,000: 520

Price per square foot: $1.93

Portland, Oregon

source Nadia Yong/Shutterstock

Median square footage for $1,000: 505

Price per square foot: $1.99

Miami, Florida

source Getty Images

Median square footage for $1,000: 475

Price per square foot: $2.11

Seattle, Washington

source Roman Khomlyak/Shutterstock

Median square footage for $1,000: 465

Price per square foot: $2.15

New York, New York

source Getty Images

Median square footage for $1,000: 425

Price per square foot: $2.34

San Francisco, California

source Getty Images

Median square footage for $1,000: 230

Price per square foot: $4.34