Here’s how much space $1,000 in rent will get you in 11 major US cities

Libertina Brandt, Business Insider US
The amount of space renters can expect for $1,000 per month varies widely depending on where they live.

  • The cost per square foot for apartments in the US varies drastically depending on the location of the home.
  • Business Insider teamed up with Zillow’s rental site, HotPads, to find out how much space roughly $1,000 per month in rent will get you in 11 major cities across the country.
  • In certain areas, like San Francisco, a single square foot of space costs over $4, while in other places that amount dips below $1.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Depending on where you live, the amount of space that comes with $1,000 per month in rent can vary.

In fact, depending on the city, the price per square foot can fall just under $1 – or cost over $4.

Read more: Here’s how much it costs to rent a one-bedroom apartment in 15 major US cities

Business Insider teamed up with Zillow’s rental site, HotPads, to find out just how much space around $1,000 in rent will get you across 11 major US cities.

To compile the data, Joshua Clark, an economist at HotPads, analyzed all rentals that were uploaded to HotPads’ or Zillow’s databases within the last three months for roughly $1,000 per month. By calculating the median price per square foot in each city, Clark was able to identify how much space you can get for around $1,000 per month in each.

Keep reading to see how far $1,000 per month will get you in these cities, ranked from the most spacious rentals to the “coziest” small apartments.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Median square footage for $1,000: 1,040

Price per square foot: $0.96

Raleigh, North Carolina

Median square footage for $1,000: 910

Price per square foot:$1.10

Phoenix, Arizona

Median square footage for $1,000: 905

Price per square foot: $1.11

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Median square footage for $1,000: 855

Price per square foot: $1.17

Dallas, Texas

Median square footage for $1,000: 695

Price per square foot: $1.44

Chicago, Illinois

Median square footage for $1,000: 520

Price per square foot: $1.93

Portland, Oregon

Median square footage for $1,000: 505

Price per square foot: $1.99

Miami, Florida

Median square footage for $1,000: 475

Price per square foot: $2.11

Seattle, Washington

Median square footage for $1,000: 465

Price per square foot: $2.15

New York, New York

Median square footage for $1,000: 425

Price per square foot: $2.34

San Francisco, California

Median square footage for $1,000: 230

Price per square foot: $4.34