You and your partner could stay in a tree house in Bali for $44 a night

caption The Bali treehouse costs just $43.50 per night between two people. source Made/Airbnb

One of the most wished-for Airbnbs from the 2010s is a tree house in Balian Beach, Bali, according to a press release provided to Insider.

The one-bedroom house features a king-sized bed, a private pool, and a rain shower.

The tree house is available for rent on Airbnb for $87 per night at the time of writing, which is just $43.50 between two people.

A tree house in Balian Beach, Bali, is one of the most wished-for Airbnb listings from the 2010s.

There's a tree house in Bali for rent on Airbnb.

The house was put on wish lists 271,887 times in 2015, according to an Airbnb press release sent to Insider.

The home was built with materials from the surrounding areas, including driftwood from the beach, according to its Airbnb listing.

The tree house hut sits on a luscious property full of greenery.

Guests have the entire hut to themselves during their stay.

caption The tree house features a luxurious pool and garden. source Made/Airbnb

The property also features a private pool, and it’s just a three-minute walk from the beach, according to its Airbnb listing.

Guests can relax in the garden near the pool, or spend time inside the tree house.

The pool is visible from the tree house, so guests are never far from the scenery.

The tree house features a veranda, which is perfect for relaxing.

caption The home has a veranda with garden views. source Made/Airbnb

The space also features a rain shower for luxurious bathing.

Wi-Fi is available on the property.

caption The home has Wi-Fi and A/C. source Made/Airbnb

Air conditioning is also available in the bedroom, though the host requests it only be run for shorter stretches of time.

The home features a king-sized bed.

caption The tree house has one bedroom. source Made/Airbnb

The bedroom is on the same floor as a kitchenette, a bathroom, and an additional veranda.

Made, the host of the Airbnb, lives in the property when guests are not visiting.

The Airbnb listing notes that guests are welcome to pick fresh fruit from the property.

caption The tree house is surrounded by greenery. source Made/Airbnb

Coconuts, lemons, papayas, lemongrass, jackfruit, and passion fruit all grow on the property throughout the year.

A variety of restaurants are also nearby to accommodate guests.

A stay in the tree house costs $87 a night at the time of writing.

The base cost comes out to just $43.50 split between two guests.

It can serve as a honeymoon destination, and visitors can also get married on the property.

You can see the full Airbnb listing here.