You can rent a 300-square-foot “Harry Potter”-themed tiny home on Airbnb.

caption The 300-square-foot home features magical decor. source Raven/AirBnb

You can stay in a “Harry Potter“-themed tiny home that’s located an hour and a half outside of New York City in Marlboro, New York.

The 300-square-foot house features the Hogwarts house flags, floating candles, copies of The Quibbler and The Daily Prophet, and a model of the Mirror of Erised.

The home can sleep four guests, and it features three beds, one bathroom, and a full kitchen. It also sits on a 30-acre farm.

The home is a limited-time pop-up for the winter that will cost $159 per night, according to its Airbnb listing. You can see the full listing here.

Every part of the tiny space has been decorated in an ode to J.K. Rowling’s world.

When you enter the home, you’ll see floating candles, flags representing the Hogwarts houses, and other “Harry Potter” artwork.

caption The floating candles look like those in the Hogwarts Great Hall. source Raven/AirBnb

The candles mimic those that hang in the Great Hall. A figurine that looks like Severus Snape also hangs by the door.

The stairs in the home have a gold finish and angular shape that appear to be a nod to the Deathly Hallows.

Despite its small size, the house features three beds, each of which has a magical look.

caption The house can sleep up to four guests. source Raven/Airbnb

The home can sleep a total of four guests, according to its listing. Two of the beds are in lofts, while one is on the main floor.

The master bedroom has a king-sized bed, complete with an “Expecto Patronum” pillow and Hogwarts throw blanket.

Details from “Harry Potter” are everywhere you look in the house. For instance, every piece of this bedroom set references the series.

caption The house has “Harry Potter” decor everywhere. source Raven/AirBnb

One pillow features Harry Potter’s famous glasses and scar, while the other has “I solemnly swear that I am up to no good” emblazoned on it, in a nod to the Marauder’s Map.

Meanwhile, the bedspread and throw blanket both feature symbols from the books, like Harry’s Patronus, Hedwig the owl, and the crest of Gryffindor.

Decor inspired by the series covers the walls, including a model of the Mirror of Erised in the kitchen.

caption The home features the Mirror of Erised. source Raven/AirBnb

Fans of the series will recognize the mirror from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.“

The kitchen table even features copies of The Daily Prophet and The Quibbler, giving muggles a chance to catch up on the happenings of the wizarding world.

caption Magical newspapers sit on the home’s table. source Raven/AirBnb

The table extends to seat more guests or to provide space for working on a laptop.

The house also features outdoor dining furniture and a fire pit, according to the listing.

Remote-controlled hanging lights make the window look like it’s covered in stars.

caption Lights hang in the home’s window. source Raven/Airbnb

The effect is similar to the ceiling in the Great Hall that’s enchanted to look like the sky.

There is also a second tiny home on the property that you can rent out if you have a larger party.

caption The property features a second tiny house. source Raven/AirBnb

But only one of the homes has magical decor.

WiFi, heating, a functioning shower, and linens are included with the reservation.

The house is a limited-time pop-up this winter, so fans won’t have long to give this “Harry Potter” experience a try.

caption The house costs $159 per night. source Raven/AirBnb

The tiny house costs $159 per night.

You can check out the full Airbnb listing here.