Rents are falling the fastest in these 11 cities

caption In the past September, rents declined on an annual basis in more than half of the nation’s 35 largest markets, the first time in six years, according to data from Zillow. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Renting is getting less expensive for people living in the largest US metropolitan areas.

In September, rents declined on an annual basis in more than half of the nation’s 35 largest markets, the first time in six years, according to data from Zillow. Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington saw the biggest drops at 2.7% and 2.2% respectively.

“For renters, slower rent growth is welcome news and will put more spending money in their already stretched pockets,” Zillow Senior Economist Aaron Terrazas said.

He added: “Rents remain high by historic standards, but September’s modest annual decline in rents should ease some of the pressure pushing higher-income renters to buy.”

Zillow’s conclusion is based on its Zillow Rent Index, which tracks monthly median rent in particular geographical regions based on a consistent stock of inventory.

The list below, based on the Zillow Rent Index, highlights the 11 cities in America where rents fell the fastest in September, ranking from the least to the most.

San Antonio, Texas

September rent change YoY: -1.1%

September Zillow Rent Index: $1,330

Indianapolis, Indiana

September rent change YoY: -1.2%

September Zillow Rent Index: $1,195

St. Louis, Missouri

September rent change YoY: -1.2%

September Zillow Rent Index: $1,139

Kansas City, Missouri

September rent change YoY: -1.4%

September Zillow Rent Index: $1,264

Austin, Texas

caption A view of 6th Street in Austin during the South by Southwest festival. source Flickr/deneyterrio

September rent change YoY: -1.6%

September Zillow Rent Index: $1,683

Boston, Massachusetts

September rent change YoY: -1.6%

September Zillow Rent Index: $2,367

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

September rent change YoY: -1.7%

September Zillow Rent Index: $1,566

Chicago, Illinois

September rent change YoY: -1.9%

September Zillow Rent Index: $1,635

New York, New York

September rent change YoY: -1.9%

September Zillow Rent Index: $2,370

Seattle, Washington

September rent change YoY: -2.2%

September Zillow Rent Index: $2,169

Portland, Oregon

September rent change YoY: -2.7%

September Zillow Rent Index: $1,833

