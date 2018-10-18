Rents are falling the fastest in these 11 cities

- source
Renting is getting less expensive for people living in the largest US metropolitan areas.
In September, rents declined on an annual basis in more than half of the nation’s 35 largest markets, the first time in six years, according to data from Zillow. Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington saw the biggest drops at 2.7% and 2.2% respectively.
“For renters, slower rent growth is welcome news and will put more spending money in their already stretched pockets,” Zillow Senior Economist Aaron Terrazas said.
He added: “Rents remain high by historic standards, but September’s modest annual decline in rents should ease some of the pressure pushing higher-income renters to buy.”
Zillow’s conclusion is based on its Zillow Rent Index, which tracks monthly median rent in particular geographical regions based on a consistent stock of inventory.
The list below, based on the Zillow Rent Index, highlights the 11 cities in America where rents fell the fastest in September, ranking from the least to the most.
San Antonio, Texas
September rent change YoY: -1.1%
September Zillow Rent Index: $1,330
Indianapolis, Indiana
September rent change YoY: -1.2%
September Zillow Rent Index: $1,195
St. Louis, Missouri
September rent change YoY: -1.2%
September Zillow Rent Index: $1,139
Kansas City, Missouri
September rent change YoY: -1.4%
September Zillow Rent Index: $1,264
Austin, Texas
September rent change YoY: -1.6%
September Zillow Rent Index: $1,683
Boston, Massachusetts
September rent change YoY: -1.6%
September Zillow Rent Index: $2,367
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
September rent change YoY: -1.7%
September Zillow Rent Index: $1,566
Chicago, Illinois
September rent change YoY: -1.9%
September Zillow Rent Index: $1,635
New York, New York
September rent change YoY: -1.9%
September Zillow Rent Index: $2,370
Seattle, Washington
September rent change YoY: -2.2%
September Zillow Rent Index: $2,169
Portland, Oregon
September rent change YoY: -2.7%
September Zillow Rent Index: $1,833
