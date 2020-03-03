Rent the Runway just launched a new subscription option that lets members rent 8 items per month for $135

Rent the Runway just released a new membership option called the 2 Swaps Plan that lets subscribers order eight items per month for $135. Right now, new members only pay $99 for their first month.

Previously, RTR only offered the Updated ($89/month) and Unlimited ($159/month) plans. The former offers four options, while the latter offers unlimited options.

2 Swaps subscribers can rent four items at a time and can swap those items any time during the month for the next four.

You can view RTR’s three membership plans here.

Insider Reviews is currently testing the new membership plan against our own experiences with its other subscription plans. We’ll update this article with our perspective on the service soon.

Rent the Runway announced a new membership option for its subscribers in March of 2020: the 2 Swaps Membership for $135 per month.

For those familiar with the company’s previous membership structure, it’s essentially a cheaper, mid-tier option that comes with more restrictions than its unlimited membership, but most of the convenience.

With the new 2 Swaps membership, subscribers can rent eight items per month from RTR, keeping four items at a time and swapping for the next four at any point.

The new plan gives members access to the full RTR cloud closet of over 700 designers and 15,000 styles, just like the Unlimited option. You’ll be able to order monthly shipments worth up to $5,000 rather than Unlimited’s $10,000+, but that may be a very forgivable con for those who aren’t superusers maximizing the Unlimited plan.

A breakdown of plan options:

Formerly, RTR offered two subscriptions: Update (four items per month, $89) and Unlimited (four items at a time but unlimited swaps per month, $159). Aside from being renamed, those memberships remain unchanged.

1 Swap (formerly Update, $89/month) still lets you rent four items per month. Choose from 450 designers and order items with a retail value of up to $350, and monthly shipments up to $1,400. Currently, new members can do a $69 trial month.

2 Swaps (the new plan, $135/month) allows you to order a total of eight items per month, four at a time. Choose from over 700 designers and order items with a retail value of up to $5,000. Currently, new members can do a $99 trial month.

Unlimited Swaps (formerly Unlimited, $159/month) still lets you rent four items at a time with unlimited swaps throughout the month. Choose from over 700 designers and order items with a retail value of up to $3,000, and monthly shipments worth up to $10,000. Currently, new members can get $80 off a two-month trial. You can find our review of the Unlimited Swaps plan here.

source Rent the Runway

To mitigate shipping delays that eat up valuable paid time, subscribers don’t need to wait until RTR receives a returned item before ordering something new – which is the same for all its memberships. Instead, subscribers can order a new piece as long as they select what they’re returning to open up space – and drop it in the mail after.

The new membership was a direct response to RTR subscribers who expressed interest in a middle-of-the-road option, and it’s reasonable to expect RTR will continue to invest its efforts into improved subscriber offerings. According to the company, RTR’s subscriptions account for 75% of its business, and its most engaged subscribers reportedly wear a rental for more than 120 days per year. Since 90% of its subscribers are working women, the company has already started to bulk up its work-ready options.

For now, subscribers can shop its thousands of designer options – from bags and jewelry to cocktail dresses and power suits. And we wouldn’t be surprised to see an expansion of perks like drop-off boxes in more WeWork offices and major retailers and its direct in-closet deliveries in hotels in the future.

To find out more about RTR’s subscription plans, you can view all the details here.