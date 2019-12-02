New Rent the Runway subscribers can take 50% off their first month of RTR Unlimited

- source
- On Cyber Monday, Rent the Runway is dropping 50% off the first month of RTR Unlimited and $20 off the first month of RTR Update for new members.
- This makes the first month of RTR Unlimited $80 instead of the usual $160 and the first month of RTR Update $69 instead of $89.
This Cyber Monday, Rent the Runway is discounting its three rental plans.
New members can take 50% off their first month of the popular RTR Unlimited plan, making the first month $80 instead of the usual $160. RTR’s Update plan is also on sale for $69 instead of the usual $80, and if you’re just interested in renting for a special occasion, you can take 20% off your first rental order. All three promos are open to new members and you’d need the code “YOUDIDGOOD“. There’s currently no official end date or time to the sale, but since it’s an exclusive Cyber Monday sale, we’d suggest taking up on this deal quick.
We’ve seen discounts of 20% on Rent the Runway memberships before, but never as high as 50%, so if you’re a new member, it’s a great time to try out the service. If you’re an existing RTR Unlimited member, well, we’re not totally opposed to making a second account to take advantage of this Cyber Monday sale.
We’re big fans of the Unlimited plan here at Insider Picks. More than five staffers currently use the Unlimited plan, and we’ve even named it the best rental subscription plan in our buying guide. Despite the high $160 monthly fee, we’re able to rent clothes and accessories that are worth way more than that, so the financial trade-off is a no-brainer. Here’s our full review of the rental service and another review of the best clothes we’ve ever rented.
