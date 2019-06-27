You can now drop off Rent the Runway rentals at select Nordstrom stores — and that’s not all you can expect from this partnership

source Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway has partnered with Nordstrom to expand its drop-off box network to four Nordstrom stores in the LA area.

RTR customers can drop off their rentals in person and immediately pick their next rentals on the spot.

RTR customers will also have access to Nordstrom services like try-on and gift-wrapping.

In 2018, the company partnered with select WeWork offices to bring drop-off boxes to its lobbies to increase the convenience of subscriptions, which now accounts for 70% of its business.

In its early days, women came to Rent the Runway (RTR) to rent an aspirational $500 designer dress for a wedding for $50. Fast-forward one decade later to 2019, and that limited usage is a foreign concept.

The advent of two highly successful subscription services beginning in 2016 – RTR Update (four items per month, $89) and RTR Unlimited (unlimited rentals of four items at a time, $159) – has shifted the company from helping women shop designer for special occasions to altering the way women shop for their day-to-day wardrobes. Subscriber acquisition is up 160% year-over-year. In response, RTR’s selections emphasize women’s daily lives -workwear, weekend, and date-night clothes – far more than a rotating carousel of floor-length gala options. Subscriptions now represent nearly 70% of the business and, according to the company, the most active RTR subscribers wear rented clothes more than 120 days (over 30%) of the year.

In 2018, the company partnered with WeWork to bring RTR drop-off boxes to select WeWork office lobbies, making it so that subscribers could return clothes in person and select their next rentals immediately after – skipping the waiting period of sending it through the mail. By nature, WeWorks are located in highly central locations, making the service even more convenient for 90% of RTR customers who work.

Now, Rent the Runway has partnered with Nordstrom to bring drop-off boxes to select Nordstrom locations.

As of Thursday, June 27, RTR subscribers can find drop-off boxes in four Nordstrom stores in the LA area, including Brentwood, Downtown LA, and West Hollywood.

In addition to the new drop-off boxes, the company says the partnership will allow RTR members to experience Nordstrom services like try-on, tailoring, styling, gift-wrapping, easy returns, and a variety of beauty services. In the future, it will also include the opportunity for RTR customers to ship their orders directly for pick-up and make RTR x Nordstrom styling appointments in which a trained stylist will work with RTR members to build out their ideal closet with a mix of rented and owned items from RTR and Nordstrom.

Since both RTR and Nordstrom are highly data-driven, an expansion of these drop-off locations will inevitably hinge on customer feedback and utilization. But it wouldn’t be crazy to assume that, given RTR’s aggressive growth and Nordstrom’s 370+ stores, that this could be the start of something much larger.