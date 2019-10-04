Rentschler Biopharma Announces Enhanced Collaboration with Summit Pharmaceuticals International Corporation to Expand Japanese Operation-Base

Company also announces participation in BioJapan 2019, one of Asia’s largest partnering events for the global biotechnology industry, October 9-11, 2019 in Pacifico Yokohama

LAUPHEIM, GERMANY AND MILFORD, MA, USA – EQS Newswire – October 4, 2019 – Rentschler Biopharma SE, a world-class contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today reported that it will further enhance and develop the existing collaboration in Japan with Summit Pharmaceuticals International Corporation (SPI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation. Through strong collaboration with SPI, Rentschler Biopharma has secured new contracts with Japanese pharmaceutical companies. SPI and Rentschler Biopharma are working together with Japanese clients to outline projects from early clinical stage up to commercial launch and ensure optimal service. Japan is one of the largest biopharmaceutical markets in the world and is an important area of growth for Rentschler Biopharma.

Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma, noted: “Our relationship with SPI has been highly productive and fruitful and we have been impressed by their strong network and extensive experience in contract manufacturing and supply. Japanese pharmaceutical companies are playing an important and expanding role in the global healthcare market, and we are delighted to be continuing this productive collaboration as we grow our client base in Japan.”

Federico Pollano, Senior Vice President Business Development of Rentschler Biopharma, added: “We are pleased to be expanding our business with Japanese pharmaceutical companies who value Rentschler Biopharma for our excellent services, outstanding quality and extensive track-record. We very much look forward to working together with SPI to provide clients with the best possible advice and assistance from the start of clinical trials to commercial launch.”

Rentschler Biopharma also announced its presence at BioJapan 2019, which is being held October 9-11, 2019 in Pacifico Yokohama. The Company is a bronze sponsor of this important partnering event. Federico Pollano will give a presentation, titled “Tailormade one-stop-shop solutions for development and production of biopharmaceuticals”, on Wednesday, October 9, 11:30-12:00 at the Exhibitor’s Stage. Dr. Frank Mathias, Federico Pollano and his Business Development team, which includes SPI, will be available to meet at Rentschler Biopharma’s booth (#D-48).

Japan is the world’s third largest pharmaceuticals market, which is forecast to reach $89 to $93 billion by 2023. The country is expected to continue dominating this corner of the global market[i]. There are over 100 domestic pharmaceutical companies in Japan, with many of the mid-sized and larger-sized firms in recent years developing drug candidates with innovative and new modalities, such as biologics and gene and cell therapies, for markets worldwide. This is increasing the involvement of Japanese pharmaceutical companies in biopharmaceutical enterprises. Japan has also seen an increase in biopharmaceutical start-ups, which is further driving the industry’s growth.





