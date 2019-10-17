Rep. Elijah Cummings, one of the key Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry, has died unexpectedly aged 68

By
Tom Porter, Business Insider US
-

  • Representative Elijah Cummings of Baltimore has died aged 68, his office said in a statement Thursday morning.
  • Cummings was the chairman of the House oversight committee, and was a key part of the Trump impeachment probe.
Representative Elijah Cummings of Baltimore has died aged 68 of “complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” his office said in a statement Thursday morning.

As chairman of the House Oversight Committee, he played a key role in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

More to follow.