Rep. Elijah Cummings, one of the key Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry, has died unexpectedly aged 68

Cummings was the chairman of the House oversight committee, and was a key part of the Trump impeachment probe.

Representative Elijah Cummings of Baltimore has died aged 68 of “complications concerning longstanding health challenges,” his office said in a statement Thursday morning.

As chairman of the House Oversight Committee, he played a key role in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

More to follow.