Rep. Ilhan Omar greeted with new chant upon arrival in Minnesota: ‘Welcome home Ilhan’

source Getty

US Rep. Ilhan Omar was welcomed back to Minnesota as members of her district gathered to greet her at the airport, chanting “Welcome home Ilhan.”

The Democratic congresswoman returned to the Twin Cities Thursday evening to a crowd of supporters holding posters and encountering.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After Trump supporters shouted “send her back” at a rally in North Carolina, Rep. Ilhan Omar was met with a new chant upon her arrival in Minnesota: “Welcome home Ilhan.”

The Democratic congresswoman returned to the Twin Cities on Thursday evening, as crowds of supporters gathered at baggage claim to welcome her home. Nearly 400 members of Minnesota’s 5th congressional district expressed they were going to the event, per a Facebook page hosted by local community groups, but it’s unclear how many actually attended

“Donald Trump told Ilhan Omar to ‘Go Back Home’ well she lands in Minnesota at 5pm. So let’s welcome her back to her home Minnesota’s 5th congressional district,” the event’s description reads.

Congresswoman Omar just arrived back in the Twin Cities. pic.twitter.com/ZiFqWnDJgQ — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) July 18, 2019

Read more: Rep. Ilhan Omar responds to ‘send her back’ chant with Maya Angelou poem

“Home sweet home!!” the Democratic lawmaker said in response on Twitter.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump attacked four progressive Congresswomen of color, including Omar, tweeting that they should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Out of the four Democratic lawmakers, Omar was the only one who was born outside of the US. She was born in Somalia and became a US citizen when she was 17.

The tweets were a center point of discussion at a Trump rally in Greenville, North Carolina, when Trump specifically mentioned the four lawmakers.

“She looks down with contempt on the hard-working Americans, saying that ignorance is pervasive in many parts of this country,” Trump said during the rally, accusing her of anti-Semitism. The chant “send her back” began after that attack and lasted about 12 seconds, according to CNN, and Trump made no effort to stop it.

The chant elicited opposing responses, with #IStandWithIlhan and #IStandWithTrump both trending on Twitter, Newsweek reported.

Omar tweeted a stanza of a poem by the late Maya Angelou, titled “Still I Rise,” in response to the chant.

You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I’ll rise. -Maya Angelou https://t.co/46jcXSXF0B — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2019

After facing backlash for the chant, Trump said that he was “not happy” with the chant a day after the rally, CNN reported.

“I was not happy with it. I disagree with it,” Trump said at the White House on Thursday. “I didn’t say that, they did.”