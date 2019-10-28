Rep. Katie Hill is resigning after admitting to having an affair with her campaign staffer and being targeted by revenge porn

caption Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on April 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Rep. Katie Hill, a freshman Democrat, announced on Sunday that she is resigning from her congressional seat after being engulfed in a scandal over her affair with a campaign staffer.

Hill admitted to and apologized for having an “inappropriate” relationship with a younger campaign aide after right-wing media sites published nude photos earlier this month of Hill with the staffer.

She was also accused of having an affair with her legislative director – allegations she’s vigorously denied and that sparked a House Ethics Committee investigation.

“This is what needs to happen so that the good people who supported me will no longer be subjected to the pain inflicted by my abusive husband and the brutality of hateful political operatives,” Hill wrote of her resignation in a statement.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rep. Katie Hill, a freshman Democrat, announced she’s resigning from her congressional seat after being engulfed in a scandal over her affair with a campaign staffer and being targeted with revenge porn.

“It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community and our country,” Hill wrote in a letter on Sunday.

Last week, Hill admitted to and apologized for having an “inappropriate” relationship with a younger campaign staffer after right-wing media sites leaked nude photos of Hill with the staffer. She was also accused of having an affair with her legislative director – allegations she’s vigorously denied and that sparked a House Ethics Committee investigation.

It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country. See my official statement below. pic.twitter.com/nG97RQIwvO — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 27, 2019

The 32-year-old congresswoman blamed her husband, Kenny Heslep, for the publication of the photos, and called her marriage and estranged husband “abusive.” Heslep filed for divorce in July.

“This is what needs to happen so that the good people who supported me will no longer be subjected to the pain inflicted by my abusive husband and the brutality of hateful political operatives who seem to happily provide a platform to a monster who is driving a smear campaign built around cyber exploitation,” Hill wrote in the Sunday letter.

Hill didn’t say when she’ll leave office, but Politico reported it could be as early as November 1.

Hill has threatened to sue the Daily Mail, alleging that it published nonconsensual pornography, known as revenge porn, which is illegal in California. Hill also accused the tabloid of defaming her by falsely reporting that her tattoo – which appears to be some form of an Iron Cross – is a “Nazi-era” image.

Hill, a former executive at a homeless-advocacy organization, defeated a Republican incumbent in her competitive Los Angeles County district in 2018 and was considered a rising star in the Democratic Party. She’s the vice chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee.