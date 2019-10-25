Rep. Katie Hill is facing a scandal over her affair with a campaign staffer and revenge porn. Here’s what you need to know about the California congresswoman.

caption Rep. Katie Hill. source Michael Brochstein/Getty Images

Rep. Katie Hill has become engulfed in controversy after being accused of having an affair with her legislative director and admitting to a sexual relationship with a younger campaign staffer.

“I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgment. For that I apologize,” Hill wrote in a Wednesday letter.

Hill is threatening to sue the DailyMail.com for publishing “revenge porn,” or nonconsensual pornography, which is illegal in California.

The congresswoman has accused her estranged husband of abuse and working with Republican opponents on a “coordinated effort to try to destroy me and the people close to me.”

The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into the allegations that Hill had an affair with her legislative director, which would be a violation of House rules.

Last week, the right-wing news site RedState published a story alleging that Hill was involved in a two-year long consensual three-way sexual relationship with a campaign staffer and her own husband, Kenny Heslep, who filed for divorce in July.

RedState published screenshots of what appear to be text messages between Heslep and the staffer and a nude photo of Hill brushing the staffer’s hair. The website also accused Hill of engaging in a year-long relationship with her legislative director, Graham Kelly.

This week, the tabloid DailyMail.com also published nude photos of Hill with the campaign aide.

Hill, 32, admitted to the “inappropriate” affair with the staffer in a Wednesday letter to her constituents, but has denied having a relationship with Kelly.

“During the final tumultuous years of my abusive marriage, I became involved in a relationship with someone on my campaign,” Hill wrote. “I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgment. For that I apologize. I wish nothing but the best for her and hope everyone respects her privacy in this difficult time.”

Hill said the nude photos were published without her consent and suggested that her husband was behind the publication.

“I am going through a divorce from an abusive husband who seems determined to try to humiliate me,” she wrote in the letter.

Hill is threatening to sue the DailyMail.com for publishing “revenge porn,” or nonconsensual pornography, which is illegal in California. Hill also accused the tabloid of defaming her by falsely reporting that her tattoo – which appears to be some form of an Iron Cross – is a “Nazi era” image.

The congresswoman, who is openly bisexual, called the publication of the photos a “coordinated effort to try to destroy me and the people close to me” and suggested that her husband is behind the release of the photos.

“You have also exposed your publication to grave legal consequences for California has some of the strongest criminal laws in the United States against the secretive generation and distribution of private, sexual images,” Hill attorneys wrote in a letter to the Daily Mail, first obtained by Politico. “The California Penal Code accordingly makes it a criminal offense to ‘intentionally distribute the image of the intimate body part or parts of another identifiable person.'”

caption Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on April 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into the allegations about Hill and Kelly, her House aide. Hill has denied having any sexual relationship with Kelly, which would be in violation of House rules. Hill’s conduct with campaign aides falls outside of the Ethics Committee’s jurisdiction.

In her Wednesday letter, Hill wrote that she is “fully and proactively” cooperating with the investigation.

Hill, a former advocate for the homeless, defeated a Republican incumbent in her conservative Los Angeles County, California, district in 2018. She serves as the vice chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee.

The House Ethics Committee released a statement on Wednesday stating, “the mere fact that it was investigating the allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee.”

Many Republicans have condemned Hill’s relationship with the campaign staffer – some have called her on her resign.

George Papadopoulos, a former adviser to President Trump who served time in federal prison for lying to federal law enforcement, said he’s weighing running against Hill in 2020.

“I have been reached out to by leaders who are helping other Republicans run in the state and they think I have a great shot,” Papadopoulos told Fox News. “Running for Congress and winning is definitely a goal of mine.”

At least one Republican has defended the congresswoman.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, called the Ethics investigation “absurd” and implied that the congresswoman is being investigated because of her sexuality.

“This is just absurd. The only person who seems to have a gripe is @RepKatieHill’s soon-to-be ex,” Gaetz wrote. “Who among us would look perfect if every ex leaked every photo/text? Katie isn’t being investigated by Ethics or maligned because she hurt anyone – it is because she is different.”