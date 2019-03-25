Rep. Steve King had a glass of water thrown on him at an Iowa restaurant

Republican Rep. Steve King had a glass of water thrown on him while eating lunch with a group at Mineral City Mill and Grill restaurant in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Friday.

Fort Dodge Police said in a press release that 26-year-old Blake Gibbins, from Lafayette, Colorado, was arrested after the incident.

Gibbins was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Police said in a statement that King was “specifically targeted due to his position as a United States representative.”

Fort Dodge Police said that 26-year-old Blake Gibbins, from Lafayette, Colorado, was arrested after the incident at Mineral City Mill and Grill restaurant in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

“Based on witness information, it is believed Mr. King was specifically targeted due to his position as a United States representative,” the press release said.

Police said King was having lunch with a group when a man approached the table, asked about King’s identity, and then threw a glass of water on the congressman.

Gibbins was arrested and taken to Webster County Jail on charges of misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

Gibbins runs a YouTube page called “Not Your Orphan,” in which he discusses adoption rights.

“As the series grows, we’ll investigate social values, human rights violations, historic malevolence, intersectional issues, and hopefully travel to and film key locations and radical figures in the field of adoption reform,” his channel’s description says.

His most recent video, titled “Adoptee Town Hall w/Sen. Bernie Sanders,” featured the hashtags #adoption, #progressive, #feminist, #humanrights, #childwelfare, and more.

BuzzFeed News reached out to Gibbins via Facebook, but he said he could not speak about the incident.

“I am sorry that I am not able to respond at this time (as you can likely understand, there is a lot going on at this exact time),” he told the website.

Online, many lauded Gibbins’ act.

Congressmen Steve King getting water thrown at him in a restaurant ???????? Fort Dodge, Iowa you make me proud ???????? #steveking #racist #notmycongressmen — Allison (@allibrown871) March 22, 2019

Just show us where to donate to his legal fund. https://t.co/b7IvwtxSyL — Dwight Rhinosoros (@rhinosoros) March 23, 2019

Trump: Grab em by the pussy. Christian Conservatives: *guy dumps water on Steve King* Christian Conservatives: That’s not nice. — Steve Mahr (@PopppaSteve) March 23, 2019

King, a US representative from Iowa, won re-election in 2018 despite being criticized over his comments about race and white nationalism.

He came under fire earlier this year for racist remarks in which he questioned how terms like “white supremacist” became offensive.

The comments, made in an interview to The New York Times, led to King being stripped of all committee assignments.

INSIDER has contacted Gibbins and King for comment about Friday’s incident.