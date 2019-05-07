New report reveals Generations Z’s favorite online apps and platforms

source Olivia Harris/Getty

Zebra IQ, a market research and consulting firm, has put together a list of the most popular apps used by Gen Z, the generation born between 1995 and 2010.

Generation Z is the first generation to grow up with the internet and smartphone technology as a part of their childhood.

Members of Generation Z who have spent their entire lives online and adapting to new technology have become the internet’s most important trendsetters.

The top apps among Gen Z reveal important preferences and interests compared to older generations.

Are your favorite apps starting to feel outdated? Do you want to find the next big social media trend before it shows up on Facebook? Well if you’re searching for the next big thing, you should look to the most influential audience on the internet: Generation Z.

Born between 1995 and 2010, Gen Z has grown up with the internet and smartphones and spent their entire lives adapting to new technology. This is a generation that watches Netflix twice as much as cable TV, the generation that would rather stream music with ads than buy an album and own it forever.

Zebra IQ, a marketing and insights tech company, recently released a report detailing Gen Z ‘s online habits and interests, including their favorite apps, popular slang, and most-liked brands and influencers. We explored Gen Z’s favorite apps based on Zebra IQ’s data to try and get a better understanding of why they’re so popular.

Gen Z is crazy about a handful of online platforms including Twitch, Reddit, TikTok, Imgur, Unfolded, Brat, NTWRK, and Lomotif.

Twitch lets millions of viewers tune in to watch live video games and other creative content.

Why is Twitch Interesting?

Reddit lets users build their own community pages and offers organized discussion on popular topics and niche interests.

Why is Reddit Interesting?

TikTok lets users make short video clips with a range of effects. The format is similar to Vine, the short-form video platform that operated from 2012 to 2017 and gave birth to social media influencers like Jake and Logan Paul.

Why is TikTok Interesting?

Imgur lets users vote to make their favorite images go viral.

Why is Imgur interesting?

Unfold provides greater creative control when posting on social media with a mix of free and premium templates, fonts and editing tools.

Why is Unfold interesting?

Brat is a YouTube channel with six original shows and more than 3 million subscribers.

Why is Brat interesting?

NTWRK gives fans first dibs on new swag from their favorite brands. The app is only available on iPhone, but you can use the website to track specific sales.

Be sure to update your NTWRK app in advance of today's @ChampionUSA x @champssports drop! Not on IOS? We've got you covered– watch and shop via our online web portal: https://t.co/BLYpntlI4U pic.twitter.com/vmcDsZIJiN — NTWRK (@NTWRKLIVE) May 1, 2019

Why is NTWRK Interesting?

Lomotif is another video editor that lets users combine photos into a short clip or add music and effects to an existing video.

Why is Lomotif Interesting?