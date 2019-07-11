Jeffrey Epstein reportedly threw an “intimate dinner” party with Prince Andrew at his Manhattan townhouse in the late 1990s or early 2000s, a source told the Daily Beast.

Epstein and Andrew were reportedly introduced in the 1990s by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s then-girlfriend.

Epstein reportedly called the prince “Andy,” and was “clearly confident” in his presence.

“He wanted to show how comfortable he was in his presence, and make clear that while he was a guest of honor, he was a regular, routine and repeat guest,” a source told the Daily Beast.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly threw an “intimate dinner” party with Prince Andrew at his Manhattan townhouse, where the royal was treated like a “guest of honor” who frequented the home, a source told the Daily Beast.

Epstein and Andrew were reportedly introduced in the 1990s by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s then-girlfriend, according to a 2015 Guardian report, and formed a close friendship through the late 90s and early 2000s.

According to the Daily Beast’s source, Epstein would regularly host parties at his Upper East Side home, where Andrew was seen as a guest of honor used to impress young women and encourage them to attend.

One former guest told the Daily Beast that around the turn of the century, Epstein and Andrew held an intimate dinner for about 16 people.

“Epstein and Andrew were not there to begin with, and then the doors were flung open and they made their entrance,” the source told the Daily Beast. “They were both charmless, they looked like bored people who wanted to be entertained.”

The source said Epstein called the prince “Andy,” and was “clearly confident” in his presence.

“He wanted to show how comfortable he was in his presence, and make clear that while he was a guest of honor, he was a regular, routine and repeat guest,” the source told the Daily Beast.

Read more: New charges against Jeffrey Epstein highlight his reported past ties to the British royal family

Andrew’s friendship with Epstein came back to haunt the British royal in 2011, when he had to step down from his position as the special UK representative for trade due to criticisms over their close relationship.

At the time, a woman named Virginia Roberts Giuffre had given an interview to The Daily Mail claiming Epstein forced her into sex slavery in 1998. She mentioned Andrew in the interview, but did not suggest there were any sexual relations between the two of them.

Court documents obtained by The Guardian in 2015 alleged that Epstein forced Roberts Giuffre “to have sexual relations” on three separate occasions with “a member of the British Royal Family, Prince Andrew (a/k/a Duke of York).”

Buckingham Palace has never denied a friendship between Epstein and Andrew, but has repeatedly denied he had sexual relations with Roberts Giuffre or any other underage girls. Andrew also issued a denial.

Epstein pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges on Thursday. The 66-year-old is accused of abusing dozens of underage girls as young as 14 and could face up to 45 years in prison.