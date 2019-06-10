One dead after helicopter crashes into midtown Manhattan rooftop

caption New York City Fire Department trucks outside 787 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan where helicopter crashed in New York. source REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A pilot is dead after a helicopter crashed on to the roof of a building in Manhattan, the New York Fire Department confirmed.

NYPD officials called the incident a “helicopter hard landing,” which happened on the roof of 787 Seventh Ave.

Cuomo told reporters that a fire broke out when the helicopter crash landed.

It is unclear what type of helicopter was involved.

At least one building was evacuated, CBS New York reported. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is on the scene.

He said the incident shook the building, but there are no reports of injuries of people in the tower.

“The preliminary information is that there was a helicopter that made a forced landing, an emergency landing or landed on the roof of the building for one reason or another,” Cuomo said, adding that he did not know what caused the pilot to land, according to CBS New York.

787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH — Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) June 10, 2019

(Midtown, Manhattan) Developing: Multiple buildings are being evacuated near 7th Ave & W 51st St after reports of a helicopter landing on a roof. Updating here: https://t.co/XCH4LOqrXk #CitizenApp #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/L56BCe6zfv — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) June 10, 2019

Massive response by FDNY and NYPD to reports of plane crash in midtown pic.twitter.com/QPSJrI4yNQ — Henry Williams (@digitalhen) June 10, 2019

The building that the helicopter hit does not have a helipad.

A senior FAA official told ABC News that it is investigating. The official said the incident was believed to be an accident and there is no indication of terrorism.

“If you’re a New Yorker you have a level of PTSD from 9/11 and I remember that morning all too well. So as soon as you hear an aircraft hit a building, I think my mind goes where every New Yorker’s mind goes,” Cuomo said.

Emergency responders are on scene.

Video from onlookers showed smoke billowing from the building, but no apparent damage to the skyscraper.