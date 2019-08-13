California Highway Patrol officer killed, 2 others wounded in shooting near a freeway in Riverside

source KTLA

An officer-involved shooting near the 215 Freeway in Riverside left a California Highway Patrol officer and suspect dead, and two other CHP officers wounded on Monday evening, according to reports.

Riverside police said that a California Highway Patrol officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect, KABC-TV reported.

A California Highway Patrol officer was killed and two others were injured in an officer-involved shooting near the 215 Freeway in Riverside on Monday evening, according to reports.

The incident occurred at roughly 5:35 p.m. local time, according to KNBC. California Highway Patrol officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect, who was shot and pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the The Los Angeles Times.

“An Officer involved shooting occurred earlier today,” the CHP tweeted on Monday night. “Three of our officers were involved and a suspect. One of our officers succumbed to the injuries sustained.”

The conditions of the two officers are unknown. The Riverside Police Department did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

“One officer was transported to the county hospital in Moreno Valley in our (police) helicopter,” Riverside Police Department’s spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback said, according to KNBC. “The other officer was taken to the hospital in a CHP unit.”

According to The Los Angeles Times, a CHP motorcyle officer pulled over the suspect in a routine traffic stop for an offense. The suspect then opened fire at the officer with a rifle, and the officer returned fire until more local authorities arrived to help.

Aerial footage shot by KNBC shows visible damage from gunshots on the windshield of a police car.

“We don’t know why,” Railsback told The Los Angeles Times of what sparked the shooting. “That is all going to be part of this lengthy investigation.”

One heroic witness to the incident, retired Marine Charles Childress, 56, led a family to safety after he heard and saw a bullet fly through the windshield of the car in front of him.

Jennifer Moctezuma, 31, was in the car with her 6-year-old twins when the shootout began. Childress, who was in the Marine Corps for 21 years, said his training “just kicked in,” and he led the mother and her two children away from the gunfire, he told The Los Angeles Times.

“He’s my hero,” Moctezuma told The Los Angeles Times. “He’s my hero.”

The stepmother of one of the officers who was injured in the gunfight spoke to ABC7’s Josh Haskell, describing her stepson as “the nicest person” who “loved his job.”

This story is developing. We will update as more details become available.