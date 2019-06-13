‘Kill him, the dog’: The sister of the Saudi crown prince is set to face trial in Paris for allegedly ordering her bodyguard to beat up a plumber

caption Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. source FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images

The sister of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will reportedly face trial in Paris for ordering an attack on a plumber.

Princess Hassa bint Salman allegedly ordered her bodyguard to assault the worker after seeing him take photos in her apartment.

The bodyguard allegedly beat the man, threatened him with a gun, and told him to kiss the feet of the princess.

Princess Hassa’s trial date is July 9, but it is unlikely she will attend.

The sister of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will face trial in France, accused of ordering her bodyguard to attack a plumber, a legal source told Agence France-Presse.

Princess Hassa bint Salman will be expected in court on July 9, AFP reported, but is unlikely to attend the hearing.

The assault allegedly took place in her luxury apartment in Paris three years ago, as French magazine Le Point first reported.

caption The alleged attack happened at Princess Hassa’s Paris residence. source Brian Kinney/Shutterstock

The plumber told authorities he was working in the princess’ residence when she found him taking pictures with his phone, the magazine reported. He told police he was taking the photos to remember where to move the furniture back one he finished his work, but she accused him of taking them with the intention of selling them to the media

Princess Hassa then ordered her bodyguard to kill him, the workman told police.

“Kill him, the dog, he doesn’t deserve to live,” she is reported to have said, according to Le Point.

Her guard allegedly beat the man, and told him to kiss the princess’ feet as he held him at gunpoint, Le Point reported. The plumber said he refused.

His injuries were so severe that he could not work for eight days, AFP reported.

The Saudi royal was taken into custody after the alleged victim reported her to authorities, Le Point said. She was released after an hour even though she did not have diplomatic immunity, a decision that was heavily criticized by the Paris Court of Appeal.

Two days later, her bodyguard was charged with armed violence, theft, issuing death threats, and holding someone against their will, according to AFP.

It is unlikely that Princess Hassa will attend her trial as she has not been arrested under an international warrant a judge issued in 2017.

She is the daughter of King Salman and half-sister of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, seen as Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler.