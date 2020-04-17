Conspiracy theories blaming Bill Gates for the coronavirus pandemic are exploding online

caption Bill Gates has become a target for coronavirus conspiracy theories. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Conspiracy theories linking Bill Gates to the coronavirus pandemic have surged online, analysis done for the New York Times suggests.

The analysis found 16,000 Facebook posts blaming Gates for the virus, and ten YouTube videos espousing the theory had collectively garnered 5 million views.

Bill Gates has been particularly vocal about the measures that need to be taken to combat the spread of the virus, and his foundation has poured $250 million into combatting it.

Bill Gates’ vocal stance on how to combat the coronavirus has made him a massive target for online conspiracy theorists, analysis by the New York Times suggests.

Media analysis company Zignal Labs conducted the research, and found that since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic posts on social media falsely claiming the Microsoft founder engineered the virus have exploded since the beginning of this year. In total Zignal Labs found conspiracy theories blaming Gates for the virus were mentioned 1.2 million times both on social media and television broadcasts.

Zignal Labs found 16,000 Facebook posts blaming Bill Gates for the pandemic which had garnered a total of 900,000 likes and comments, and the ten most popular YouTube videos in March and April spreading misinformation about Bill Gates attracted 5 million views in total.

Zignal Labs’ analysis traced the theories back to a video posted by YouTube personality linked to QAnon, who reportedly posted on Twitter in late January claiming that Gates knew about the pandemic ahead of time, which was picked up two days later by InfoWars. The tweet cited a vaccine patent filed by a British group called the Pirbright Institute which had received funding from the Gates Foundation.

However, the vaccine was not for the novel coronavirus but a different strain of coronavirus that affects poultry. In late January fact-checking site FullFact debunked rumors circulating on social media that the Pirbright Institute had made a patent for the novel coronavirus in 2015.

According to The Times, the surge in conspiracy theories blaming Bill Gates seems to correlate with prominent right-wing and anti-vaccination figures picking up the narrative. Roger Stone, Trump’s now-jailed former campaign manager, suggested on a radio show this week that “whether Bill Gates played some role in the creation and spread of this virus is open for vigorous debate” per the New York Post.

Bill Gates’ philanthropic organization the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged $250 million towards fighting the coronavirus, part of which will be dedicated to developing and manufacturing a vaccine. Gates himself has appeared on television and has written op-eds voicing his own opinions about how to fight the virus, and criticized President Donald Trump for withdrawing funding to WHO.

Gates is not the only focal point for conspiracy theories surrounding the virus. In Britain over 50 phone masts have been targeted by arson attacks due to a popular conspiracy theory linking the coronavirus to 5G.

There is a degree of crossover between these theories, FullFact debunked a popular Facebook post which circulated in mid-March which claimed both that 5G was a fiction designed to disguise physical damage being done by 5G, and that Gates had created the virus to control the world and create a vaccine.