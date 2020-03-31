8 secrets about how famous cooking shows are filmed

caption Some of the secrets depend on the show you’re watching. source CBS Television

Most educational cooking shows aren’t actually filmed in the celebrity chef’s home kitchens.

Competition shows can take up to 12 or 14 hours to film, so the final dish isn’t always what the judges taste.

Food waste is dealt with differently depending on the show, but it is usually donated, eaten by the crew, or thrown out.

From the educational cooking series to high-drama competition shows, there’s a food-related TV show out there for just about every type of viewer. But have you ever wondered how these shows are made?

Here are some things you may not have known about how your favorite cooking shows are filmed.

Each hour-long episode of your favorite competition show can take 12 to 14 hours to shoot.

caption It’s a long day of filming. source David Lang/Food Network

As anyone who has ever worked in TV or film production can tell you, a lot of what you see on screen happens through editing.

For example, “Chopped” winner Kathy Fang told Delish she usually started her day on set around 5:45 a.m. and finished shooting at 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. at night.

Production teams shoot tons of footage and then select the best bits to form the most compelling narrative.

There are a few different places all the leftovers can go.

caption It can vary from show to show. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Food waste is a widespread problem, so it’s natural to wonder who eats all the leftover food from the shows.

This answer varies – some series, like the “Rachael Ray Show” donate the food to local charities, according to The Daily Meal. Other shows give food to the competitors or to the production crew, according to Spoon University.

But since some food gets kept out under hot studio lights for hours – well past the time when it would be safe for anyone to eat – a lot of it can end up in the garbage.

Some cooking shows use food-styling hacks to make dishes look even tastier.

caption They want to make the food look as appetizing as possible. source Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival

When it comes to shows with food, there is often a fair amount of styling involved to get the best shot possible.

Shanti Hinojos, who has been a food stylist for over a decade, told LA Weekly about some of the tricks she uses to make dishes look perfect for TV, including putting marbles in bowls of soup to make the rest of the ingredients float to the top.

She compared her job to that of an architect because she’s constantly using things like toothpicks, wedges, and plastic wrap to prop food up and stuff it to make it look fuller.

The judging isn’t usually based on the final dish plated by the contestant.

Often, the plates brought up to the judges by contestants are already cold, so the judges might look instead of tasting.

“When you’re a judge on a competition show, you have to get, real quick, accustomed to eating cold food. The way you deal with that is the minute we cut after a cooking round, the judges get up from the chopping block, and they go over to the stations and they taste things that are hot,” “Chopped” host Ted Allen told Yahoo! TV.

This is also true for the “MasterChef” franchise. The judges actually taste the contestants’ dishes while they are still cooking at their individual stations.

“We will go around the room and the three of us will taste everything hot out of [the contestants’] pot,” chef George Calombaris, a “MasterChef Australia” judge, told Mamamia.com.

That’s probably not your favorite celebrity chef’s actual home kitchen.

caption Many celebrity chefs have separate filming studios on their home properties. source Food Network

In most cases, celebrity chefs don’t actually film their cooking shows in their homes. Set designers are probably the ones behind the cozy kitchen you’ve camped in for the last half an hour.

It’s a set designer’s job to breathe life into the places where film and TV crews shoot. And, with personality-driven food shows, the kitchen needs to strongly reflect the chef’s personality.

According to Food Network magazine, the station has shot shows like “Guy’s Big Bite,” “30 Minute Meals,” and “Iron Chef America” in the same New York City studio.

However, there are instances where shows are filmed at the chef’s actual home – Ina Garten of “Barefoot Contessa” started out filming in her own kitchen, but now films in a converted barn on her property.

The contestants on “MasterChef” have access to cooking classes and a library of cookbooks throughout filming.

caption They can build their skills in their down time. source Greg Gayne / FOX

The filming schedule for “MasterChef” is pretty intense, but according to former contestant Josh Marks, they get one day off a week to hone their skills.

“We cook every single day except Sunday. On Sunday we either have free time in the kitchen or in a cooking class,” Marks told Mediaite.

He continued, “The cooking class is like, so ‘MasterChef,’ they really teach you how to be a chef. You’re not just on there cooking all willy nilly, so they’re teaching us baking component classes, where they teach us how to make pastry cream, sponge cake, cobbler, shortbread and pie crusts, etc.”

He also said the had access to nearly “every cookbook in the world,” which they could draw inspiration from throughout the competition.

Some cooking competition shows don’t let contestants reference any recipes during the show.

caption They have to memorize all their recipes. source FOX Broadcasting

“MasterChef” contestant Elise Mayfield told the AV Club that competitors aren’t allowed to have any recipes with them, even for baked goods.

The rules vary by show, of course, but having to memorize your formulas ahead of time is an added layer of stress for everyone competing.

The full judging process on competition cooking shows can take 90 minutes in real-time.

caption It’s a lot more lengthy than on TV. source Eddy Chen/Food Network

Most competition shows run for about an hour with commercials, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that we only see a fraction of the judges’ comments in each episode.

“I thought that a lot of it would be staged, but actually none of it is. There’s just a lot of editing,” “Chopped” contestant Sequoia Pranger told the Statesman Journal.

