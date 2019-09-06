Watch a reporter get doused in liquid pink flame retardant while covering wildfires

- source
- NBC Sandiego
- TV reporters are often thrown right into the end zone for breaking news situations.
- Such was the case, for NBC San Diego reporter Steven Luke, who was covering wildfires down in Southern California this week.
- Luke was in the midst of a live, on-the-ground report in Riverside County when an airplane flew by and released a shower of flame retardant.
- The pink liquid was meant to squash the flames – but it also covered the reporter and his crew.
- “We’re coming back live because we just got hit by the fire retardant, and this is what happens, apparently, when you’re on the front lines,” he said.
- The reporter wiped the material off the camera lens and got back to work.
- Watch Luke’s full report via NBC San Diego below.
