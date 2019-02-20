Repsol, Petronas and Mitsui make biggest gas discovery in Indonesia in 18 years

The discovery is among the 10 largest finds worldwide in the last 12 months. Reuters

A consortium led by Repsol has found new gas resources in Indonesia estimated at least 2 trillion cubic feet, the Spanish oil and gas firm said on Tuesday, equivalent to around two years’ worth of Spanish demand.

The discovery at the Sakakemang block in South Sumatra is among the 10 largest finds worldwide in the last 12 months, and the biggest in Indonesia for 18 years, Repsol said.

Following its strategy to maximise the use of gas as major economies phase out carbon, Repsol plans to drill another appraisal well in the area in the coming months, it said.

The Madrid-based firm operates the well and holds a 45 per cent stake, while Malaysia’s Petronas owns 45 per cent and Japan’s MOECO the remaining 10 per cent.

The find would translate into more than 350 million barrels of oil equivalent. Before this find, Repsol had global gas reserves equivalent to around 1.7 billion barrels of oil.