13 celebrities who are outspoken Republicans

caption Kelsey Grammer has been vocal about being a Republican. source Starz / Lions Gate Television Inc

Although not all celebrities are vocal about their political views, some are very open about which party they support.

Here are a few stars who have been outspoken about being Republican.

Donald Trump was a Republican even before he ran for president.

caption He’s the current Republican president of the US. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Before winning the US presidency in 2016, Donald Trump was both a businessman and television personality. He hosted the “The Apprentice” from 2004 to 2015.

He’s a member of the Republican party.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was the Republican governor of California.

caption He was previously the governor of California. source Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger first launched his political career in 2003 when he became the Republican governor of California. The “Terminator“ actor served two consecutive terms.

But even though Schwarzenegger is an outspoken Republican, he doesn’t necessarily support President Trump’s politics. In March of 2018, the entertainer told Deadline that the President isn’t doing California any favors.

“I’m so happy that he’s only made one trip,” Schwarzenegger said. “Look, I mean the very fact that he doesn’t want us to write-off our state tax is a direct attack on Californians. So I don’t think that he’s been good for California. I don’t think he cares about California and I think California doesn’t care about him.”

Kelsey Grammer leans right.

caption He said he doesn’t think he’s cut out for a political career. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“Fraiser” star Kelsey Grammer has said that being a self-declared Republican in the acting industry is like having “a target on your back.”

He said knowing this hasn’t dissuaded him from the party, but it has prevented him from dipping his toes in a political career.

“I don’t think [I’d go into politics], it’s just too nasty now. I guess you could always rise above it, but just don’t think it’s really cut out for me anymore,” Grammer told Kirsty Young during an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “Deserted Island Discs.”

Elisabeth Hasselbeck has been sharing her views for years.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck wasn’t afraid to speak her conservative mind during her time on “The View” from 2003 to 2013. After many a political dispute with co-hosts Joy Baher and Rosie O’Donnell, the former season two “Survivor” alumn left the show to join “Fox & Friends.”

Candace Cameron Bure has expressed disappointment in her party.

caption She acknowledges her party isn’t perfect. source Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure followed in Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Nicole Wallace’s footsteps in 2015 when she took the hot seat as Republican co-host on ABC’s “The View.” She also hopes the show adds another conservative co-host.

Even though she’s firm in her beliefs, Bure said the Republican party is far from perfect.

“Everybody is out for themselves, not for the country,” the “Fuller House” actress said of the 2016 Republican presidential candidates in a 2016 pre-election interview with Fox News. “I am disappointed in my party.”

Stacey Dash briefly had a congressional campaign.

caption She said it’s made it harder for her to find work. source Rob Kim/Getty Images

You might recognize Stacey Dash from her performance as Dionne in the ’90s cult classic “Clueless,” but ever since the actress came out as a conservative, she said finding work hasn’t been easy.

“You’re tolerated only if you fit their liberal profile,” Dash told The Guardian. “I’ve been blacklisted. I don’t even get to auditions.”

In March 2018, the Fox News contributor decided she was “done talking” and announced her southern California congressional campaign, but pulled out not even a month later.

Caitlyn Jenner has since said she rescinds her support of President Trump.

caption She’s still a Republican. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Caitlyn Jenner stirred the pot when the transgender rights advocate showed her support for Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

Although the former Olympian still considers herself a Republican, Jenner recently penned an article for The Washington Post to retract her faith in that the president would support and stand up for the LGBTQ community.

“The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president,” Jenner wrote. “My hope in him – in them – was misplaced, and I cannot support anyone who is working against our community. I do not support Trump. I must learn from my mistakes and move forward.”

James Woods has pledged his support to President Trump.

After showing his support for 2016 candidate Ted Cruz, and pledging his allegiance to Donald Trump, James Woods retired from acting in 2017 as the “Casino” actor claimed he was blacklisted from Hollywood for being a Republican.

Melissa Joan Hart feels like it’s easier to discuss her views now that she’s in a new environment.

caption She said she’s now in a more supportive environment. source Craig Barritt/Stringer/Getty Images

Not all conservative celebrities feel ostracized for vocalizing their Republican views.

In an interview with Fox News, the Melissa Joan Hart admitted that, back in the day, when she voted for Republican Bob Dole, her co-stars weren’t exactly supportive.

These days, however, she feels comfortable expressing her opinions, and genuinely enjoys hearing the other political views.

“These days I’m pretty much surrounded by Republicans at work,” Hart told Fox News. “It’s made it a little easier but I love talking to my Democrat friends about how they see things.”

Joy Villa has worn fashions that express her political views.

caption Her dress aid “Make America Great Again.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty

Joy Villa has worn her politics on the red carpet.

At the 2017 Grammy Awards, the singer-songwriter walked the red carpet in a red, white, and blue mermaid gown with President Trump’s campaign catchphrase “Make America Great Again” detailed on the front.

Designed by Andre Sorian, the dress got Villa’s message across loud and clear: She supports President Trump.

“America is the greatest country in the world and @realDonaldTrump will go down in history as the GREATEST leader in world history,” Villa posted across her social media accounts. “Who brokered peace when no others could broker peace, who forged friendship with the Middle East, North Korea, and soon, Russia! #trumpworldpeace”

“I’m a public figure and new Republican,” Villa recently wrote in an op-ed for USA Today.

Chuck Norris has donated money to the Republican party.

caption He’s been vocal about his support of Republican candidates. source Wikimedia, CC.

He told Open World News he used to be a Democrat but is not a Republican. Chuck Norris is another celebrity who has been open about his support of the Republican party.

According to Newsmeat’s archive of political celebrity donations, the martial artist had given $32,000 to Republican candidates between the years 1989 and 2003 alone.

Kristy Swanson is a proud Republican.

caption She’s previously tweeted about her views. source Getty/Michael Tran

Kristy Swanson isn’t shy about her conservative views and she’s particularly vocal in defense of her party on social media.

In August of 2017, Chelsea Handler called President Trump out for his response to the tragic events of the Charlottesville riot via Twitter, and Swanson was quick to swoop in with a rebuttal.

When a fan responded, startled by the actress’ political stance, Swanson said she’s always been a “proud Republican.“

Jon Voight has been a loyal Republican for years.

caption He’s previously endorsed President Trump. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In 2016, The Telegraph labeled “Fantastic Beast” actor Jon Voight as Hollywood’s “Republican-In-Chief.”

According to the publication, Voight announced he was a conservative back in 2007 and has since been loyal to the party.

He’s also endorsed President Trump.

“He’s an answer to our problems. We need to get behind him,” Voight told Breitbart in 2016. “The Republicans need to unite behind this man. We need somebody to go in and reconstruct us in a sort of way, get us back to where we were, who we need to be.”

