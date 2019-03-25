Republican congressman reads Adolf Hitler quotes on the House floor to slam Democrats and the press

caption Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.). source Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama read from ‘Mein Kampf’ by Adolf Hitler on the House floor.

Brooks used Hitler’s quotes about propaganda to denigrate Democrats and the media.

Brooks claimed that Democrats’ suggestions that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government in the 2016 election was similar to Hitler’s “Big Lie” idea.

WASHINGTON – Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama read quotes from Adolf Hitler aloud on the House floor Monday in an attempt to denigrate his Democratic colleagues and members of the media.

Brooks spent the portion of his nearly five-minute speech quoting from Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” and applying its lessons to how he believes certain groups have behaved toward President Donald Trump as it related to the now-closed special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

“For more than two years, socialist Democrats and their fake news media allies – CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, Washington Post, and countless others – have perpetrated the biggest political lie, con, scam and fraud in American history,” Brooks said.

Brooks, who previously ran for Senate in Alabama before losing the primary race, added that allegations of Trump colluding with the Russians “are nothing but a Big Lie!” pointing to the summary of the Mueller report authored by Attorney General William Barr.

Barr’s summary said that Mueller had concluded that there was no coordination between the president’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government.

Brooks added that those opposed to Trump “will double down and propagate even more big lies because doubling down is essential to ‘Big Lie’ theory.”

“In that vein, I quote from another Socialist who mastered ‘Big Lie’ propaganda to maximum, and deadly, effect,” Brooks added before directly quoting Hitler.

“In the big lie, there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods,” he said, reading Hitler’s words.

“It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously,” Brooks continued, still quoting Hitler. “Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there may be some other explanation.”

Brooks, who later uploaded the remarks to his office’s official YouTube channel, then warned against Hitler’s words and said, “America can either learn from history or be doomed to repeat it.”

“When it comes to ‘Big Lie’ political propaganda in America, as the Mueller report confirms, America’s socialists and their fake news media allies are experts and have no peers,” he said. “Regardless, America must reject their ‘Big Lies’ or succumb to the danger that lurks, and horrific damage that results.”