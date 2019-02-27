“Liar, liar, pants on fire!”: Republicans bring out posters to mock Michael Cohen during his congressional testimony

caption A Republican sign during Michael Cohen hearing source Joe Perticone/INSIDER

Republicans on the House Oversight & Reform Committee brought out posters mocking former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen during his testimony on Wednesday.

Members of Congress typically utilize posters during hearings to display charts and data.

WASHINGTON – Republicans on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform brought out a series of posters to display in the Wednesday hearing with former personal lawyer and fixer for President Donald Trump Michael Cohen, in an apparent attempt to discredit the embattled witness.

During the questioning round, Republicans displayed the posters on easels, as is common for members looking to display charts or evidence in certain cases. But the Republican posters were quotes attempting to discredit Cohen, pictures of a Twitter account created at Cohen’s request to praise his appearance and sex appeal, and one sign simply calling him a “liar.”

Before the hearing began, one sign quoted the judge in the case that resulted in Cohen’s three-year prison sentence, which read, “Mr. Cohen appears to have lost his moral compass.”

caption A sign mounted on the GOP side of the hearing room during Michael Cohen’s testimony. source Joe Perticone/INSIDER

Another sign brought out by staff for Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona mocked Cohen with a graphic and a quote that read, “Liar, liar, pants on fire!”

Gosar proceeded to to use the quote during his questioning as well.

caption A Republican sign during Michael Cohen hearing source Joe Perticone/INSIDER

Later on in the hearing, Republican staff on the committee replaced the signs with more.

The news signs, of which there were three, were printed out tweets from the Twitter account called “WomenForCohen.”

Cohen paid a firm to set up the account that only had one goal: to praise him for being handsome and sexy.

caption Posters from Republicans on the Oversight Committee. source Joe Perticone/INSIDER

Members also asked Cohen about the tweets and the account that he paid to produce the tweets.

“When you created the fake Twitter account @WomenforCohen and paid a firm to post tweets like this one, ‘In a world of lies, deception, and fraud appreciate this honest guy @MichaelCohen. #TGIF #handsome #sexy.’ Was that done to protect the president?” Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio asked.

Cohen pushed back, noting that he only paid the firm called RedFinch to make the account and did not craft the tweets himself. He also dismissed it as “having fun” during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“I didn’t actually set that up, it was done by a young woman who worked for RedFinch,” he said. “During the course of the campaign, which you would know, it’s somewhat crazy and wild. We were having fun.”