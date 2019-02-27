“Liar, liar, pants on fire!”: Republicans bring out posters to mock Michael Cohen during his congressional testimony

- source
- Republicans on the House Oversight & Reform Committee brought out posters mocking former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen during his testimony on Wednesday.
- Members of Congress typically utilize posters during hearings to display charts and data.
WASHINGTON – Republicans on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform brought out a series of posters to display in the Wednesday hearing with former personal lawyer and fixer for President Donald Trump Michael Cohen, in an apparent attempt to discredit the embattled witness.
During the questioning round, Republicans displayed the posters on easels, as is common for members looking to display charts or evidence in certain cases. But the Republican posters were quotes attempting to discredit Cohen, pictures of a Twitter account created at Cohen’s request to praise his appearance and sex appeal, and one sign simply calling him a “liar.”
Read more: Michael Cohen says Trump would ‘do what is necessary’ to win the presidency, including potentially colluding with a foreign power»
Before the hearing began, one sign quoted the judge in the case that resulted in Cohen’s three-year prison sentence, which read, “Mr. Cohen appears to have lost his moral compass.”
Another sign brought out by staff for Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona mocked Cohen with a graphic and a quote that read, “Liar, liar, pants on fire!”
Gosar proceeded to to use the quote during his questioning as well.
Later on in the hearing, Republican staff on the committee replaced the signs with more.
The news signs, of which there were three, were printed out tweets from the Twitter account called “WomenForCohen.”
Cohen paid a firm to set up the account that only had one goal: to praise him for being handsome and sexy.
Members also asked Cohen about the tweets and the account that he paid to produce the tweets.
“When you created the fake Twitter account @WomenforCohen and paid a firm to post tweets like this one, ‘In a world of lies, deception, and fraud appreciate this honest guy @MichaelCohen. #TGIF #handsome #sexy.’ Was that done to protect the president?” Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio asked.
Cohen pushed back, noting that he only paid the firm called RedFinch to make the account and did not craft the tweets himself. He also dismissed it as “having fun” during the 2016 presidential campaign.
“I didn’t actually set that up, it was done by a young woman who worked for RedFinch,” he said. “During the course of the campaign, which you would know, it’s somewhat crazy and wild. We were having fun.”
The posters are similar to the response campaign coming from the Republican National Committee, which is actively trying to discredit Cohen and downplay his testimony.
“I don’t trust anything Michael Cohen has to say,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a Wednesday interview on Fox Business. “This is a total sideshow and this is what it’s going to be the next two years: Democrats putting investigations forward, sideshows forward because they can’t win on results.”
