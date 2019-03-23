Top Republicans are calling to make the Mueller Russia investigation report public

Special counsel Robert Mueller has reportedly delivered his final report on the FBI’s Russia investigation to Attorney General William Barr.

Top Republicans, including Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Judiciary Committee head Lindsey Graham said in statements that they welcomed the development and looked forward to next steps.

Other Republicans called for the report to be made public immediately.

In the hours after news of the release broke Friday, several top Republicans joined calls from Democratic lawmakers to release the report on the two-year investigation to Congress and a version of the findings to the public.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell wrote in a statement posted on Twitter that he appreciated Barr’s intention to “provide as much information as possible” about the report.

“As I have said previously, I sincerely hope he will do so as soon as he can, and with as much openness and transparency as possible,” McConnell added.

Sen, Lindsey Graham wrote on Twitter that he was looking forward to the next steps concerning the report, as he works across the aisle to maintain transparency around any developments.

“I will work with Ranking Member [Dianne] Feinstein and our House Judiciary Committee colleagues to ensure as much transparency as possible, consistent with the law,” the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman tweeted.

“I have always believed it was important that Mr. Mueller be allowed to do his job without interference, and that has been accomplished,” he added.

Senators John Kennedy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, and Roy Blunt of Missouri, all called for the report’s release in Congress and to Americans.

Kennedy wrote that because the “report cost a lot of taxpayer money” and had sparked “so much spin & innuendo” about its contents, the attorney general should release the file as soon as possible.