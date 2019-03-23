Top Republicans are calling to make the Mueller Russia investigation report public

- Special counsel Robert Mueller has reportedly delivered his final report on the FBI’s Russia investigation to Attorney General William Barr.
- Top Republicans, including Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Judiciary Committee head Lindsey Graham said in statements that they welcomed the development and looked forward to next steps.
- Other Republicans called for the report to be made public immediately.
Special counsel Robert Mueller delivered his final report on the FBI’s Russia investigation to Attorney General William Barr.
In the hours after news of the release broke Friday, several top Republicans joined calls from Democratic lawmakers to release the report on the two-year investigation to Congress and a version of the findings to the public.
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell wrote in a statement posted on Twitter that he appreciated Barr’s intention to “provide as much information as possible” about the report.
“As I have said previously, I sincerely hope he will do so as soon as he can, and with as much openness and transparency as possible,” McConnell added.
My statement on Special Counsel Mueller’s announcementhttps://t.co/YBZEacosbx pic.twitter.com/FM76rVrqtJ
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 22, 2019
Sen, Lindsey Graham wrote on Twitter that he was looking forward to the next steps concerning the report, as he works across the aisle to maintain transparency around any developments.
“I will work with Ranking Member [Dianne] Feinstein and our House Judiciary Committee colleagues to ensure as much transparency as possible, consistent with the law,” the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman tweeted.
“I have always believed it was important that Mr. Mueller be allowed to do his job without interference, and that has been accomplished,” he added.
Read more: Mueller has submitted his report to the attorney general. Here’s what happens next.
Senators John Kennedy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, and Roy Blunt of Missouri, all called for the report’s release in Congress and to Americans.
Kennedy wrote that because the “report cost a lot of taxpayer money” and had sparked “so much spin & innuendo” about its contents, the attorney general should release the file as soon as possible.
“Mueller’s report needs to be released to the public ASAP,” Kennedy tweeted. “Americans deserve to know the contents, I trust them to draw their own conclusions.”
Some lawmakers, however, were less interested in the full release of the report.
Rep. Steve Scalise, the House Republican Whip, brushed off the release, writing that “the only collusion was between Democrats and many in the media who peddled this lie because they continue to refuse to accept the results of the 2016 election.”
The Louisiana lawmaker added “#WitchHunt,” echoing one of Trump’s key phrases about the investigation.
The only collusion was between Democrats and many in the media who peddled this lie because they continue to refuse to accept the results of the 2016 election. #WitchHunt https://t.co/bQAsJ970XK
— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 22, 2019
Texas’ Sen. John Cornyn condemned the report and warned of “political harassment leading to, perhaps, a futile impeachment exercise.”
Mueller role was to conduct a criminal investigation, what will now follow is mainly political harassment leading to, perhaps, a futile impeachment exercise.
— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 23, 2019
GOP leaders reportedly echoed these statements in a call Friday, in which some said they expect in the next few days Barr will provide the Judiciary Committee and Congress and the public with top initial conclusions from the report.
The special counsel’s office said there would be no more indictments following the report on the investigation that has so far charged eight Americans once affiliated with Trump’s campaign or administration, 13 Russian nationals, 12 Russian intelligence officers, three Russian companies, and two other people.
Barr’s key highlights from the report could emerge soon, as he was spotted at the Department of Justice Saturday morning.
- Read more about the Russia investigation:
- Mueller turned his final report in to Attorney General William Barr, but the Russia probe is nowhere near finished
- Here’s what happens next now that Mueller has submitted his report on the Russia investigation
- Here’s what ‘collusion’ actually means, and whether members of Trump campaign could have broken the law
- Here’s everyone who has been charged and convicted in the Russia probe so far
- Democrats demand that Attorney General William Barr release special counsel Robert Mueller’s entire report on the Russia investigation
- Read Attorney General William Barr’s letter to Congress on Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation report