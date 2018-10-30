The chair of the GOP’s House campaign arm disavows Steve King after he defended his ties to a Nazi-linked group

The head of the National Republican Congressional Committee, Rep. Steve Stivers, is the most prominent person yet to disavow Rep. Steve King.

King, an eight-term incumbent, recently defended an Austrian political party founded by a Nazi, and said their positions were aligned with Republican ones.

Stivers himself recently defended GOP ads targeting George Soros, the Jewish liberal activist, which echo conspiracy theories cited by the suspect who allegedly murdered 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday.

In a response to the backlash, King said all Americans are “created equal.” He also said, without evidence, that attacks were being “orchestrated” against him.

Steve Stivers, the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), publicly disavowed Republican Rep. Steve King after King defended his ties to the Nazi-linked Austria Freedom Party.

Stivers, who represents Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, is the most prominent Republican to speak out against the longtime Iowa congressman. As the head of the NRCC, he holds significant sway over how his group supports Republican congressional candidates in the midterm elections.

“Congressman Steve King’s recent comments, actions, and retweets are completely inappropriate,” Stivers said on Twitter. “We must stand up against white supremacy and hate in all forms, and I strongly condemn this behavior.”

King, an eight-term incumbent, frequently mocks the idea of diversity and has been criticized as a white nationalist. In an interview with an obscure far-right Austrian publication, he repeated white nationalist talking points, experts on extremism say. He also defended the Freedom Party of Austria, which was founded by a former Nazi, and said Jews living in Poland should forgive Germany for the Holocaust.

“Their level of resentment is so deep that they think any time a German opens his mouth he should apologize first,” he said in the interview. “And I think you can’t pass the sins of the fathers on to the succeeding generations. They need to know their history, they need to be aware of it, but that’s not their sins. They were not yet born.”

King at a House Judiciary Committee hearing concerning the oversight of the U.S. refugee admissions program in October.

In a later interview with The Washington Post, King said the beliefs of the Freedom Party of Austria aligned with positions held by Republicans.

“If they were in America pushing the platform that they push, they would be Republicans,” he said.

King responded to the backlash Tuesday. He said that Americans were “all created equal by God,” while excluding undocumented immigrants. He also said, without evidence, that attacks on him were “orchestrated” by “fake news” who wanted to impeach Trump.

“Americans, all created equal by God, with all our races, ethnicities, and national origins – legal immigrants & natural born citizens, together making up the Shining City on the Hill,” he said on Twitter.

On Sunday, Stivers defended GOP ads that targeted George Soros, the Jewish billionaire, philanthropist, and liberal activist who’s also the target of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Robert Bowers, who allegedly murdered 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday, frequently cited the same anti-Soros conspiracy theories in his social media history, according to The Daily Beast.

Since King’s remarks, Intel and the dairy company Land O’Lakes have pulled their support for his reelection campaign.

King has handily won all eight of his previous consecutive terms in Congress, but a poll released Tuesday by Change Research shows him only one point up over his Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten.

This post has been updated with Steve King’s statement.