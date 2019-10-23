An Alabama businesswoman running for congress says she wants to make her own Republican version of ‘the squad’

caption Jessica Taylor announced her campaign earlier this week with a video calling for the creation of a Republican squad. source Jessica Taylor for Congress

A little-known Republican businesswoman running for an open US House of Representatives seat in Alabama has vowed to create her own conservative version of “the squad,” if she’s elected. The consulting firm founder said she wanted to unite a group of conservative-minded politicians in a crusade against “socialism.”

By invoking “the squad,” Taylor was referencing four progressive democratic congresswomen of color – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan – who have collectively come to be identified with the moniker. Taylor spoke about her Republican squad prospects, and took jabs at the current squad, in an online campaign ad released earlier this week titled “Put me in the game.”

“I have zero interest in being a professional politician, but conservatives like us need a squad of our own – and I’ll build it,” Taylor says in the video moments before hurling a basketball behind her head.

“This was my squad,” Taylor says as the video opens, showing a still image of her youth basketball team. Taylor goes on to reminisce about opening her first childhood lemonade stand and working her way through college.

About midway through, a black and white video collage of the Democratic squad members yelling during house hearings rolls across the screen.

“Like you, I’m tired of arrogant socialists, like AOC, who’ve never even run a lemonade stand, telling us how we should live in Alabama and that more government is the answer,” Taylor says in the video. “Even though it might trigger a few liberals, I’ll fight to protect life, the second amendment our borders, our military, and President Trump from socialist in the swamp.”

caption Three members of the democratic squad appear in Taylor’s video. source Jessica Taylor for Congress

Taylor calls for a “new generation of conservatives.”

Taylor is one of six candidates running to replace Martha Roby in Alabama’s second Congressional district. Roby, a Republican who has held the seat since 2010, announced she would not seek reelection in July. Taylor is the first Republican woman to enter the race.

The Prattville native is the founder and CEO of a Montgomery-based consulting firm called Azimuth. Taylor, according to WSFA12, is married to a veteran and former Alabama state senator who resigned from his most recent position as general counsel to the state’s governor to support his wife’s campaign.

The Alabaman’s video gained traction and earned her a TV appearance on “Fox and Friends” on Tuesday. During that interview, Taylor called for “a new generation of conservatives that can go toe to toe with people like AOC and her squad.”

Taylor went on to say that socialism, “concerns her greatly,” and that Americans’ “freedom was a stake.” The Alabama Republican, who is white, did not name who else would be part of this hypothetical squad and did not provide details on how she would go about creating it.