A Republican-led Senate committee subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr., and GOP members are furious

caption Donald Trump, Jr. source Manny Carabel/Getty Images

The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena to Donald Trump, Jr. to testify before the committee, signaling their investigation is far from over.

News of the subpoena came after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, among others, declared any probes into whether the 2016 Trump presidential campaign colluded with the Russians as “case closed.”

Many Republicans outside of the committee and allies of the president became infuriated with the subpoena and with the Intelligence Committee’s chairman, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina.

WASHINGTON – Shortly after the news broke that the Senate Intelligence Committee had subpoenaed Donald Trump, Jr., the president’s son, Republicans outside the committee and Trump allies became enraged.

At a time when Republicans were by and large declaring the investigations into Russian collusion to be “case closed,” a Republican-led committee continued to dig, causing infuriated conservatives to zero-in on the committee’s chairman, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina.

“Apparently the Republican chair of the Senate Intel Committee didn’t get the memo from the Majority Leader that this case was closed…” Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul wrote on Twitter.

In the House, Republicans raged against Burr for issuing the subpoena.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy noted that Trump had “already spent dozens of hours testifying in front of Congressional committees.”

“Endless investigations-by either party-won’t change the fact that there was NO collusion,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s time to move on. It’s time to focus on ISSUES, not investigations.”

Other Republicans chimed in as well, expressing their shock and confusion with Burr’s decision.

“Weak & ridiculous for Senate to perpetuate the Russia Collusion Delusion by continuing to harass [Trump, Jr.],” wrote Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin. “hey should NOT be taking orders from unhinged resistance Dems. Let’s work together to help POTUS move US forward.”

Trump’s allies outside of Congress were seething with rage as well.

Jason Miller, a former adviser on Trump’s campaign, accused Burr of “taking marching orders from Democrats on the Senate Intel Committee & perpetuating Russia hoax.”

“[Trump, Jr.] has already testified for over 20 hours in front of Congress and cleared by Mueller Report,” he wrote on Twitter. “No do-overs on 2016, Dems.”

Dan Bongino, a Republican media personality who has made several attempts to run for Congress, wrote on Twitter that “Burr is not a Republican.”

“He registers as one, and he runs for office as one, but the reality is that he’s nothing more than a weak tool for the Democrats to use as they see fit,” Bongino added. “Few ‘Republican’ politicians have done as much damage to conservatives as this joker.”

A problem for many of the angry Republicans is that Burr has prided himself on running the Intelligence Committee and the investigation in a bipartisan fashion. He also benefits from not running for reelection and having to worry about spurring a primary challenger by angering the president, unlike many other Republicans.