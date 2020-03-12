Republicans oppose coronavirus bill that would provide paid sick leave and free testing for the illness

Key Republicans on Thursday expressed opposition to House measures designed to counter the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

Key Republicans on Thursday expressed opposition to House measures designed to counter the economic fallout of the coronavirus, putting the future of the outbreak response bill in jeopardy hours before Congress was scheduled to leave for a weeklong recess.

Democrats released around midnight on Wednesday the text of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which would provide free testing for the respiratory illness COVID-19 and expand paid sick leave. It also sought to expand safety-net measures during the outbreak, including through increased food stamps and unemployment benefits.

The bill was meant to build on an $8 billion coronavirus response package, which was approved with overwhelming bipartisan support within a matter of days last week. But the second package has drawn sharp opposition from key Republicans, with House House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy deriding various aspects of the paid sick mandate and other stipulations.

“The legislation that Speaker Pelosi introduced at 11pm last night-written by her staff and her staff alone-and plans to vote on just 12 hours later is not only completely partisan. It is unworkable,” McCarthy said.

Speaking to reporters shortly after, President Donald Trump said he would not support the bill because it includes “unrelated issues.” Hours before, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed the bill as an “ideological wishlist.”

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose past 1,000 in the US this week, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have signaled that the scheduled recess could be delayed past Thursday. McCarthy said the legislation shouldn’t be rushed but that he hoped it would be finished within 24 to 48 hours.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has continued last-ditch efforts to compromise on the language of the bill with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, urged Republicans to act quickly.

“We don’t need 48 hours,” Pelosi said. “We need a decision to help families right now.”