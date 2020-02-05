Republicans took a victory lap after Trump’s impeachment acquittal, trolling Democrats with videos

caption Mitch McConnell. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Republicans took a victory lap on Wednesday after the Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump on the abuse of power and obstruction charges.

The president tweeted out a video adapted from a 2018 Time magazine tweet showing a series of Trump campaign yard signs through the centuries in an apparent attempt to troll the media.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted out a vide of himself tearing up a piece of paper and saying, “acquitted for life” with a smile.

Republicans took a victory lap on Wednesday after the Senate voted 52-48 to acquit President Donald Trump on the abuse of power charge, and 53-47 on the obstruction charge, wrapping up a whirlwind four-month-long impeachment process that began in September 2019.

“Now that their impeachment hoax is over maybe Democrats can actually come to the table and try to do some work for the American people for a change… but I won’t hold my breath,” Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, tweeted minutes after the final vote.

The acquittal vote came after a highly contentious vote over whether to call witnesses failed 49-51 on January 31, effectively ending the trial and making it the first Senate impeachment trial not to include witness testimony.

Just one Republican senator, Mitt Romney of Utah, took the extraordinary step of breaking with his party in voting to convict Trump.

The acquittal was the culmination of an impeachment inquiry that began in early September when an anonymous whistleblower in intelligence community accused Trump of using “the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election.”

The complaint detailed concerns that Trump, days after withholding a nearly $400 million military-aid package, pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Grace Panetta contributed to this report.