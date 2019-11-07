Here’s every way Republicans have tried and failed to defend Trump as the impeachment inquiry snowballs

caption U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Monroe, Louisiana source Reuters

President Donald Trump’s allies are being pushed into a corner as they struggle to defend Trump in the wake of a snowballing impeachment inquiry.

It’s becoming more and more difficult to defend Trump in the wake of a mountain of evidence showing how Trump tried to strong-arm Ukraine into delivering political dirt on a top rival in exchange for US aid.

Here’s a sample of their defenses so far: The whistleblower complaint against Trump is invalid because it’s based on hearsay. There was no quid pro quo. This is a hoax perpetrated by Democrats and Never Trump Republicans. The impeachment inquiry is a sham. Even if there was a quid pro quo, that’s a normal part of diplomacy.

Scroll down to read why none of these talking points hold up to scrutiny.

President Donald Trump did nothing wrong. It was a perfect phone call – just read the transcript. The whistleblower complaint was false and based on hearsay. There was no quid pro quo. This is a hoax perpetrated by Democrats and Never Trump Republicans. Even if Trump did something wrong, it doesn’t rise to the level of impeachment.

That’s a sample of the various defenses Trump’s allies have cycled through as congressional investigators uncover a mountain of damaging evidence about the president’s efforts to strong-arm a foreign government into delivering political dirt on a Democratic presidential frontrunner in exchange for US military aid.

Here’s a breakdown of the main talking points Trump and his congressional supporters have pushed so far, and why none of them hold up.