Here are all the prominent Republicans who have condemned Trump’s racist comments targeting freshman congresswomen

caption President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on July 15, 2019. source Leah Millis/Reuters

President Donald Trump posted a series of racist tweets telling four progressive congresswomen of color to “go back” to their “countries” on Sunday morning.

While most prominent Democratic leaders condemned the tweets as xenophobic and bigoted, far fewer of their Republican colleagues have done the same.

Openly criticizing Trump – who values loyalty above all else – can be akin to a political death sentence in today’s Republican party.

Here are the current and former Republican politicians who have risked drawing Trump’s ire and openly denounced his tweets.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, President Donald Trump poured fuel onto the flames of an ongoing feud between Democratic leadership and four progressive congresswomen of color with a series of racist tweets telling them to “go back” to their “countries.”

He charged that the congresswomen “originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world” and wondered, “why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.”

In the past few weeks, tensions between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the congresswomen, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, have spilled out into the open.

Read more: Republican silence on Trump’s racist tweets shows how fearful they’ve become of defying him and losing voters

Just one of those members, Omar, was born outside the US, coming to America as a refugee from Somalia at a young age. Ocasio-Cortez, whose parents are from the US territory Puerto Rico, was born in New York City. Tlaib, who is Palestinian American, was born in Detroit, and Pressley, who is African American, was born in Cincinnati.

Dozens of Democratic presidential candidates and fellow congressional Democrats came to the defense of the congresswomen and condemned Trump’s remarks as open racism and bigotry, but far fewer Republicans have spoken out to denounce them.

Openly criticizing Trump – who values loyalty above all else – can be akin to a political death sentence in today’s Republican party, but almost 20 current and former GOP members of Congress and governors are starting to speak out.

Here are the prominent Republican politicians who have denounced Trump’s tweets:

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich called Trump’s comments “deplorable and beneath the dignity of the office,” adding, “we all, including Republicans, need to speak out against these kinds of comments that do nothing more than divide us and create deep animosity.”

caption John Kasich. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Source: John Kasich/Twitter

Massachusetts GOP Gov. Charlie Baker condemned Trump’s comments as “shameful” and “racist” on Monday, adding, “They bring a tremendous amount of … disgrace to public policy and public life and I condemn them all.”

caption Charlie Baker. source Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Source: Boston Globe

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska tweeted, “there is no excuse for the president’s spiteful comments – they were absolutely unacceptable and this needs to stop.”

Source: Lisa Murkowski/Twitter

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said in a statement: “The President’s tweet that some members of Congress should go back to the ‘places from which they came’ was way over the line and he should take that down.”

caption Sen. Susan Collins. source Getty Images/Drew Angerer

Source: Ben Jacobs/Twitter

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah told NBC he believed what Trump tweeted was “destructive, was demeaning, was disunifying, and frankly it was very wrong.”

caption Mitt Romney speaks to journalists on January 24, 2019 source Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Source: Frank Thorp V/Twitter

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa told Politico she believed the tweets were racist, adding, “they are American citizens.”

caption Joni Ernst. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

Source: Burgess Everett/Twitter

Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said in a statement that Trump “was wrong to suggest that four left-wing congresswomen should go back to where they came from … we should defeat their ideas on the merits, not on the basis of their ancestry.”

Source: Haley Byrd/CNN

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said in a statement: “The President interjected with unacceptable personal attacks and racially offensive language. No matter our political disagreements, aiming for the lowest common denominator will only divide our nation further.”

caption Sen. Tim Scott. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Source: Ken Farnaso/Twitter

Former Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona tweeted: “There are times when the President’s comments are so vile and offensive that it is incumbent on Republicans to respond and condemn. This is one of those times.”

caption Jeff Flake. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Source: Jeff Flake/Twitter

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas wrote, “POTUS was wrong to say any American citizen, whether in Congress or not, has any ‘home’ besides the U.S. But I just as strongly believe non-citizens who abuse our immigration laws should be sent home immediately, & Reps who refuse to defend America should be sent home 11/2020.”

Source: Chip Roy/Texas

Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan wrote, “Frankly I’m appalled by the President’s tweets. There’s no excuse. Inflammatory rhetoric from both sides of the aisle that is used to divide us just isn’t right. It’s not helpful.”

caption Rep. Fred Upton. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Fred Upton/Twitter

Rep. Paul Mitchell, also of Michigan, tweeted: “@RealDonaldTrump, we must be better than comments like these. I share the political frustrations with some members of the other party, but these comments are beneath leaders.”

Source: Paul Mitchell/Twitter

Rep. Will Hurd of Texas told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour he believed Trump’s comments were “racist” and “xenophobic,” adding, “It’s also behavior that’s unbecoming of the leader of the free world. He should be talking about things that unite, not divide, us.”

Source: Haley Byrd/CNN

Rep. Pete Olson, also of Texas, wrote, “The Tweet President Trump posted over the weekend about fellow Members of Congress are not reflective of the values of the 1,000,000+ people in Texas 22. We are proud to be the most diverse Congressional district in America. I urge our President immediately disavow his comments.”

Source: Pete Olson/Twitter

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York called Trump’s remarks “inappropriate, denigrating, and wrong,” adding, “it is unacceptable to to tell legal U.S. citizens to go back to their home country.”

Source: Elise Stefanik/Twitter

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio called Trump’s tweets “wildly inappropriate,” adding, “that type of rhetoric only divides us when we need to be coming together to solve the real problems we face as a nation.”

Source: Anthony Gonzalez/Twitter

Rep. John Katko of New York called Trump’s tweets “wrong,” adding, “I have vehemently criticized lawmakers on the far-left when I disagree with the direction in which they want to take the country – but criticism should focus on policy.”

Source: John Katko/Twitter

Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania wrote that “racially-motivated statements or behavior is totally unacceptable and unbecoming of our great nation.”

Source: Lloyd Smucker/Twitter

Rep. Susan Brooks of Indiana wrote: “The President’s remarks to my colleagues across the aisle are inappropriate and do not reflect American values. ALL of our elected officials need to raise their level of civility in order to address the serious issues facing our country.‬”

Source: Susan Brooks/Facebook

Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska called the tweets “unacceptable,” adding, “any hatred toward any nationality is repugnant, whether it comes from the left or the right.”

Source: Don Bacon/Twitter

Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio wrote, “I am confident that every Member of Congress is a committed American. @realDonaldTrump’s tweets from this weekend were racist and he should apologize. We must work as a country to rise above hate, not enable it.”

Source: Mike Turner/Twitter

Is this list missing any elected or prominent Republicans? Let this reporter know at gpanetta@businessinsider.com.

Read more:

Pence’s chief of staff defends Trump’s racist tweets, becoming the first White House official to comment on them

Trump doubled down in his attacks on 4 Democratic congresswomen of color, calling their actions ‘horrible’ and ‘disgusting’

Theresa May slams Trump’s ‘completely unacceptable’ tweets telling congresswomen to ‘go back’ to ‘broken and crime infested’ countries