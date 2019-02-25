30 genius ways to repurpose everyday items you have in your home

caption You can even repurpose your picture frames. source Cavan Images/ Getty

Everyday items around your home that you no longer use can be repurposed into something new.

You can turn your empty toilet paper rolls into storage containers and even gift boxes.

Egg cartons can become plant holders, paint cups, and even string lights.

As Marie Kondo’s cleaning revolution continues to sweep the country, many are throwing away items they haven’t used in years. But not everything that is garbage belongs in the trash.

In fact, everyday items around your house may no longer be useful but when repurposed, recycled, and reused, they can serve a whole new function.

Instead of throwing away these eight household items, here are some ways to repurpose them.

Before you throw away your empty egg cartons, consider these options for reusing them.

caption Egg carton used to grow plants. source Chris Feser/ Flickr

1. Egg cartons are a great organizational tool. You use them to store your small jewelry, office supplies, screws, and even cooking spices.

2. You can also use them as small pots to help seeds sprout.

3. If you’re an artist or love arts and crafts with kids, egg cartons act as great paint cups.

4. If you’re really crafty, you can turn your egg cartons into eye-catching flower lights.

If you end up losing a sock in the laundry, don’t throw the other one away — there are so many other uses for it.

caption Socks are great phone protectors. source Caitlin Regan/ Flickr

1. Most socks can fit right over your hand and can be used as a simple duster to help clean your home.

2. A lonely sock can hold loose, small items that you have laying around. For instance, game boards usually have a ton of small pieces that can easily get lost. Placing them in a sock keeps them in one place.

3. If you’re moving, put your breakables in the lonesome socks. They act as great protectors.

4. Socks can also be great phone protectors and can even act as a carrying case.

5. The sock can also come in handy if you need an ice or warm pack. Just place ice inside and you can easily cool aching muscles. Putting warm rice inside the sock and placing it on pain points on your body can also be soothing.

Those empty toilet paper and paper towel rolls aren’t garbage. In fact, they can come in handy all over your house.

caption Bird feeder made from the empty toilet paper roll. source TheLittleWoodHouse/ YouTube

1. You can organize all your loose cords by wrapping them in toilet paper rolls. Also, use the cardboard as a label so you know exactly what that cord is for in the future.

2. If you stuff grocery bags into a paper towel roll, then you can free up a ton of space and can grab a single bag at ease.

3. You can even turn your toilet paper rolls into cute gift boxes by filling them with goodies and folding the sides in to create flaps.

4. If you want to be environmentally friendly, cover the rolls in peanut butter and then roll them in bird seeds. It’s a simple and cheap way to make a bird feeder.

If you have a bunch of old picture frames, there are many ways to repurpose them.

caption Picture frames are a great party prop. source Barney Moss/ Flickr

1. Turn that old picture frame into a tray by turning it on its back. You could also paint it to give it a newer look. Consider attaching handles so you can carry the tray from room to room.

2. If you string a few threads across the frame, then you can hang some of your jewelry. It’s a great and simple way to display your best accessories.

3. If you screw little hooks to the top of the inside of the frame, it makes a great key chain hook.

4. To get really great photos at a party, use it as a prop to frame you and your best friends.

If your linen closet is filled with old bed sheets, try these hacks.

caption Curtains made from bed sheets. source Dezinefun with Michelle/ YouTube

1. If you can’t find curtains that match your bedding, just use the bedding. By sewing a flap at the top of some bed sheets, you can easily slide a curtain rod through and hang them up.

2. If you tie your bed sheets into tight knots, then your dog can chew on them as a toy.

3. The extra bedding can also act as fabric to make a simple dress.

4. You can also make a laundry bag out of the extra bed sheets.

Wine drinkers probably have a lot of leftover corks, and they can be reused all over the house.

caption Corks are great for holding sharp objects. source istolethetv/ Flickr

1. Corks are great knife holders if you glue them together and cut slits into the top. This hack will help your knives stay sharper for longer.

2. For people who love to sew, a cork can also be an excellent pin holder.

3. If you grind up a cork in a food processor and throw it in your garden, then it will act as a great, moisturizing mulch.

4. If you’re more crafty, you can make a decorative cork ball, headboard, or a cork-filled vase.

Old silverware can get a second life in a number of ways.

caption Spoons repurposed as hooks. source Dinah Wulf/ YouTube

1. If you bend silverware in half and mount it on the wall, it becomes great hooks to hang your keys or other cooking utensils.

2. If you hang all your silverware from a long piece of wood, it becomes a beautiful wind chime.

Everyone has too many DVDs that they don’t even use. But, they could be great material for decor.

caption Picture frame covered in smashed DVDs. source heyits shobu/ YouTube

1. If you crack the DVDs into multiple pieces, you can glue the fragments onto picture frames, clothing, and even on a wall to create a dazzling finish.

2. If you paint the surface of the DVD with colorful and eye-popping details, you can make interesting and unique Christmas ornaments.

3. Instead of hanging the painted DVDs, place them on tables as unique coasters.