Manage resentment among passed-over candidates and focus on regaining Perak seats, says BN deputy chairman

BN deputy chairman Datuk Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had called for proper management of resentment among party members and focus on regaining seats in Perak. Facebook/ Zahid Hamidi

Barisan Nasional (BN) must properly manage resentment among its members to prevent the party’s performance form being hindered at the general elections, says deputy chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

At the announcement ceremony of Perak BN candidates on Tuesday (Apr 24), Zahid said candidates and party members have to placate any ill-feelings among those who have been passed over as candidates, reported The Malay Mail.

Although candidates had been carefully chosen, he admitted that it is impossible to make every person happy during the selection process.

In a Bernama report, Zahid said those nominated as candidates were the outcome of the final decision made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak as BN chairman.

Zahid said: “Therefore, ladies and gentlemen who are invited this morning, don’t think too much about being renominated to represent BN because outside there are more people who are sad for not being nominated this time.”

In consideration of other hopefuls left disappointed over their passing over, Zahid reminded candidates to be mindful and not gloat over their nominations.

He said if internal problems were to arise among the resentment group, measures needed to be taken to resolve them.

“We must win their hearts and minds. Remember that we don’t represent ourselves as individuals, but Barisan Nasional,” he said.

In addition, Zahid advised candidates to solve problems in hotspots or flashpoint seats and claimed that victory in those areas would be key to solving any intra-party problems.

He noted the need for the party to focus on regaining seats in Perak in light of external challenges from the Opposition and independent candidates.

“We must achieve a two-thirds majority in the Perka state assembly, and this time, Perak must contribute more BN parliamentary seats than it did in GE13,” said Zahid.

In the previous general election, BN won 31 of 51 available state seats in Perak.