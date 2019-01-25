The opening scenes of ‘Resident Evil 2’ may give you zombie apocalypse nightmares — watch the first 20 minutes of the game, uncut

- source
- “Resident Evil 2″/Capcom
- The newest game in the “Resident Evil” franchise is “Resident Evil 2,” a remake of the 1998 classic, arriving today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
- “Resident Evil 2” has been rebuilt from the ground up with stunning graphics and a new control scheme, and while the story has been enhanced with new cutscenes and dialogue, the game stays true to its survival horror roots.
- Below, you can watch the first 20 minutes of the game, uncut and unedited. Technically, this is the beginning of the game for Leon Kennedy, one of the game’s two protagonists – Claire Redfield’s opening is a little different.
- For more on why “Resident Evil 2” is the first must-play game of 2019, be sure to check out our full review.
This footage was captured on the Xbox One X, at 1080p resolution.