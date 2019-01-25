The opening scenes of ‘Resident Evil 2’ may give you zombie apocalypse nightmares — watch the first 20 minutes of the game, uncut

caption This is Leon Kennedy’s first day on the job, and things have quickly turned nasty. source “Resident Evil 2″/Capcom

The newest game in the “Resident Evil” franchise is “Resident Evil 2,” a remake of the 1998 classic, arriving today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

“Resident Evil 2” has been rebuilt from the ground up with stunning graphics and a new control scheme, and while the story has been enhanced with new cutscenes and dialogue, the game stays true to its survival horror roots.

Below, you can watch the first 20 minutes of the game, uncut and unedited. Technically, this is the beginning of the game for Leon Kennedy, one of the game’s two protagonists – Claire Redfield’s opening is a little different.

For more on why “Resident Evil 2” is the first must-play game of 2019, be sure to check out our full review.

This footage was captured on the Xbox One X, at 1080p resolution.