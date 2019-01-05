A gorgeous remake of a PlayStation gaming classic is almost here — and it looks incredible

source Capcom

Over 20 years ago, an iconic PlayStation game launched: “Resident Evil 2.”

In late January, that game is getting a majorly updated re-release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Besides looking significantly better, the remastered game is also updating the control system to feel more modern.

Over 20 years ago, in 1998, a blockbuster debut game on the PlayStation turned into a blockbuster franchise with the launch of “Resident Evil 2.”

Unlike the first game in Capcom’s horror franchise, “Resident Evil 2” took players out of the confines of a nightmare-ridden mansion and into the chaotic streets of Raccoon City. It introduced major new players in the franchise – both Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong – in addition to expanding the concept of what a horror game could be.

And now, in 2019, “Resident Evil 2” is getting gorgeously remastered for modern consoles.

Here’s the deal:

The game is called “Resident Evil 2,” just like the original:

source Capcom

This isn’t a re-imagining or a spiritual sequel or whatever else – this is a direct remaster of the original “Resident Evil 2,” which launched in 1998 on the PlayStation 1. That means it’s the same game – with the same story, the same characters, and the same setting – albeit with dramatically improved visuals.

“Resident Evil 2” stars two main playable characters — here is Leon S. Kennedy, a rookie cop who’s struggling to figure out what’s going on in Raccoon City.

source Capcom

The other playable character is Claire Redfield — a woman from out of town who arrives in Raccoon City looking for her brother, Chris Redfield (who stars in the original “Resident Evil”).

source Capcom

In “Resident Evil 2,” you play as both characters at different points in the game — each has their own unique storylines, obstacles, and challenges to overcome.

source Capcom

In case you haven’t already guessed, the main enemy in “Resident Evil 2” is zombies.

source Capcom

Like so, so many zombies:

source Capcom

That’s because “Resident Evil 2” follows directly on the events of the first “Resident Evil.” Raccoon City is the closest city to the zombie outbreak that began in the first game’s mansion.

source Capcom

The biggest change with the remastered version of “Resident Evil 2” is definitely the visuals. The game looks dramatically better than it did 20 years ago:

source Capcom

Just look at the soft lighting and detail on this typewriter! Come on!

caption Just like so many other “Resident Evil” games, “Resident Evil 2” uses a typewriter as a means of saving your game. source Capcom

Outside of the dramatically improved visuals, “Resident Evil 2” is adopting the control system from “Resident Evil 4” — you can more freely move while fighting for your life:

source Capcom

And yes, for returning fans, there’s one other meaningful change that’s worth noting — Ada Wong’s aesthetic looks somewhat more subdued:

source Capcom

Since Ada Wong’s outfit in the original game was better-suited to a dinner party than to fighting hordes of the undead, the remaster opts to swap it for something more practical.

Game director Kazunori Kadoi explained the change for Ada Wong as such during an interview with Eurogamer: “What would look natural to be wandering around in a photo-realistic environment in? I think wandering around in that dress just getting on with your job as a spy probably doesn’t look as realistic and believable as we want in this new game.”

Frankly speaking, the game looks excellent. It arrives on January 25 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, and it costs $60. Check out the latest trailer for the game right here: