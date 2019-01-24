The gorgeous remake of ‘Resident Evil 2’ is the first must-play video game of 2019

caption “Resident Evil” is back and looking better than ever. source Capcom

The newest game in the Resident Evil franchise is “Resident Evil 2,” a remake of the 1998 classic arriving on January 25th, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

“Resident Evil 2” is a classic survival horror game; players work to escape the zombie-infested Raccoon City as Claire Redfield and rookie cop Leon Kennedy.

Capcom has rebuilt the gameplay and visuals of “Resident Evil 2” from the ground up and fleshed out the game’s story with new cut scenes.

Created with Capcom’s RE game engine, “Resident Evil 2” is one of the best-looking games ever made, despite its wide range of horrifying creatures and grotesque violence.

While some changes have been made to refresh the game for 2019, all of the core elements that made “Resident Evil 2” an instant classic remain.

“Resident Evil 2” is a classic, this can’t be overstated. The original “Resident Evil” established the formula for the survival horror genre, and in 1998 “Resident Evil 2” helped redefine the limits of 3D action games by doubling down on the action, exploration, and storytelling of the first game.

Over the years, “Resident Evil” has changed to meet the demands of modern gamers. Slow-paced games focused on puzzle-solving and survival gave way to a more run-and-gun style in “Resident Evil 4.” Even the horror elements of the series began to fade as bombastic action sequences took center stage and constant waves of monsters dulled the suspense.

But in recent years, Capcom has shown a willingness to turn back the clock on the franchise, and their return to “Resident Evil 2” is a clear homage to the core elements that made these games frightening, thought-provoking, and beloved by millions of fans.

The new game will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 25th. A free 30-minute demo is already available and lets players explore the first areas of the game.

“Resident Evil 2” begins in the zombie-infested streets of Racoon City, forcing players to take refuge in the police department.

source Capcom

While the original “Resident Evil” is staged in an abandoned mansion and the hidden laboratory below, “Resident Evil 2” ups the ante by infecting an entire city with the zombie-making T-virus. Players are eventually chased into the Raccoon City Police Department, only to find that it’s been overrun with monsters too. From there, they’re forced to map their escape.

Atmosphere is a key element to survival horror; the destroyed Raccoon City and the uncertain safety of the police department are an ideal backdrop for scares. You quickly learn in the game that RPD was once an art museum; the building is built like a maze, with locked doors and puzzles blocking your path as often as zombies and monsters.

Resident Evil 2’s incredible lighting effects, realistic gore, and haunting environments build an amazing atmosphere.

caption The bodies of zombies you’ve disposed of will remain in the halls of the police station. source “Resident Evil 2″/Capcom

The game’s story eventually leaves the police department and pushes your further underground, exploring sewers and more underground facilities to discover the origins of the zombie outbreak. Each new environment feels distinct and dark hallways, persistent enemies, and creeping loneliness keep the game feeling tense.

Claire Redfield is looking for her brother Chris, one of the playable characters from the original “Resident Evil.”

source “Resident Evil 2″/Capcom

There are two playable characters in “Resident Evil 2,” Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy. Both characters have separate storylines that they follow during the game and they cross paths just a handful of times during the campaign.

Claire visits Raccoon City to find her brother Chris, one of the playable characters in the original “Resident Evil.” Of course, Chris has neglected to tell her that he was involved in a zombie outbreak two months before her arrival. By the time Claire arrives, the city has completely gone dark due to the spread of the T-Virus and Chris is nowhere to be found.

“Resident Evil 2” starts on Leon Kennedy’s first day as a police officer. Luckily, he lives on to star in “Resident Evil 4” and “Resident Evil 6.”

caption Leon’s personality is a bit different in the remake, but he’s still the rookie cop we know. source Capcom

Claire eventually meets up with Leon Kennedy, a rookie cop who was headed to RPD for his first day of work. Leon’s attitude is a little different from the original “Resident Evil 2,” his arrogant voice acting is replaced with personality that feels both earnest and naive; a fitting perspective for a hopeful police officer.

Claire and Leon aren’t the only survivors.

caption Claire spends much of her campaign looking after Sherry Birkin. source Capcom

Leon and Claire aren’t the only survivors either, they both end up partnering with people they meet along the way. Claire looks after Sherry Birkin, a young girl with a mysterious connection to the virus outbreak, while Leon meets Ada Wong, a mysterious woman looking for a sample of the virus.

Not everyone is an ally though, and as the story builds the human faces behind the outbreak are revealed too.

Just like in the original game, Ada Wong and Sherry Birkin are playable for a short portion of the campaign.

caption Ada Wong enlists Leon’s help to find a sample of the virus. source “Resident Evil 2″/Capcom

Zombies are a constant threat, but sometimes it’s better to run rather than fight.

caption Zombies in “Resident Evil” are the product of the T-Virus, a bio-weapon developed by the evil Umbrella Corporation. source Capcom

Zombies are the signature enemy of “Resident Evil,” and they’ve never looked better. “Resident Evil 2” shows damage done to zombies in real time, meaning that gunshots and knife wounds will appear on their body. Shooting zombies in the leg or arm can remove the limb completely, but even a crawling zombie can bite you.

While the slow-moving enemies don’t pack too many surprises, they can soak up a lot of damage and can chase you from room to room until they’re killed. With bullets being scarce, it’s often better to avoid zombies when possible and save your ammo for more threatening monsters.

Zombies aren’t the only terrors you’ll find; there are plenty more monsters lurking.

caption The licker is an iconic “Resident Evil” enemy introduced in “Resident Evil 2.” source “Resident Evil 2″/Capcom

You’ll start to encounter other monsters created by the T-Virus as the game progresses, like the mutated cerberus dogs and the iconic “licker” enemies that have appeared in the “Resident Evil” movies.

Powerful enemies often have their weaknesses though; for example, lickers are totally blind and cannot detect the player if they walk slowly instead of running. Understanding which enemies to take out along your path and which to skip is another key part of survival.

The terrifying Mr. X will follow you like the Terminator.

caption Fans call this guy Mr. X, but he’s officially known as Tyrant-00. source “Resident Evil 2″/Capcom

“Resident Evil 2” has also reworked a major enemy, the ever-persistent Tyrant-00, more commonly known to fans as Mr. X. Once he appears, Mr. X will follow Leon or Claire throughout the game, bursting through walls and doors in a relentless chase.

There seem to be a few rooms he won’t enter, and he can still be stunned for a while with enough gunshots, but he introduces an interesting cat and mouse mechanic to the game and forces the player to pick up their pace.

There are plenty of bosses to be found, breaking up the suspense.

source “Resident Evil 2″/Capcom

“Resident Evil 2” has a handful of boss enemies too, separating the game’s major areas and breaking up the suspense with a good old fashioned fight.

Looking back to the 1998 release, “Resident Evil 2” does a good job of making these fights feel more cinematic and meaningful to the story, but most bosses do feel predictable when they arrive.

Solving puzzles is as important as shooting zombies.

caption If you look closely, you can make out the combination to this safe written in chalk on the side. source “Resident Evil 2″/Capcom

The real challenge of “Resident Evil” is trying to solve puzzles and open up new parts of the map without losing your life in the process. Working through the puzzles often takes comprehension that goes beyond the gameplay, as small visual cues or cryptic messages offer hints at hidden secrets.

While Leon and Claire both have their own separate stories, completing the game with both characters will unlock the true ending.

caption Just like the original, you beat “Resident Evil 2” with both Leon and Claire to see the game’s true ending. source “Resident Evil 2″/Capcom

Twenty years later, “Resident Evil 2” still has some interesting surprises. Like the original, players need to complete the game with both Leon and Claire to get the game’s true ending. Thankfully, both Leon and Claire have had their story campaigns fleshed out in a way that makes them feel complete on their own.

Once you beat the game with one of the characters, you’ll unlock a new game mode called “2nd Run” that lets you play the other half of the story from the opposite perspective. So if you beat the game with Leon first, you’ll unlock 2nd run for Claire, and vice versa.

It’s important to note that the 2nd run of “Resident Evil 2” starts in a different location and follows a different path through the police department, so it’s not the same as playing through the first part of the story as Leon or Claire.

The remake demonstrates how far video game technology has come since 1998.

source “Resident Evil 2″/Capcom

Capcom did an impressive job recreating “Resident Evil 2” for a new era, including a complete overhaul of the controls and camera. The original “Resident Evil 2” used fixed camera angles and tank-like controls to create suspense, but the new game lets players control the camera and aim freely.

Updated controls and mechanics completely change the way “Resident Evil 2” is played.

source Capcom

Being able to aim straight for a zombie’s head makes “Resident Evil 2” undoubtedly easier, but stronger enemies and limited ammo keep the game from turning into a full-fledged shooter. There are only a handful of weapons and each character has guns that are exclusive to their campaign. You’ll probably end up using the pistol most often because the ammo is most plentiful, but guns feel well balanced in their utility.

“Resident Evil 2” gets back to the core mechanics of survival horror.

source Capcom

Understanding the layout of the map, navigating through dark corridors, and ultimately mastering your environment are essential parts of the survival experience. That survival knowledge rewards players on subsequent playthroughs of the game too; “Resident Evil 2” can take up to 10 hours on your first playthrough, but the game can be completed in just two or three hours if you know the route you want to take.

Managing your items is key to survival – Ammunition and healing items are scarce.

caption You start with just eight item slots, but you can increase your capacity over time. source “Resident Evil 2″/Capcom

Inventory management is another core element of survival horror. Unlike most games, “Resident Evil” puts strict limits on health recovery items and bullets. There are a finite amount of resources and it’s up to the player to ration them out over the course of the game.

From the onset, Claire and Leon both have eight item slots, used to carry ammo, first aid kits, keys, and items required for puzzles. That means if you want to have a pistol, shotgun, and ammo for both, you’ve already used half your item slots.

Even knives have a limited number of uses in “Resident Evil 2,” so be careful.

source “Resident Evil 2″/Capcom

You’ll want to keep some inventory space open while exploring too, so that you don’t need to make a dangerous second trip to pick up an important item. There’s no option to drop an item on-the-run and pick it up later either; if you discard something from your inventory it’s gone for good.

You can store items in specific item boxes around the police department though, and they’ll automatically transfer between boxes. Inventory space can be increased by finding hip pouches during the campaign.

There are unlockable modes too, just like in the original “Resident Evil 2.”

caption This playable block of Tofu has been a part of “Resident Evil 2″ since 1998” source “Resident Evil 2″/Capcom

Capcom has announced that “Resident Evil 2” will once again have two unlockable modes after players hit certain criteria. The bonus modes are 4th Survivor, starring a mercenary named Hunk, and the The Tofu Survivor. In both, the player starts with a set number of items and has to escape from an underground lab with no extra resources.

“Resident Evil 2” is an impressive rendition of a video game classic, and every gamer owes themselves a trip to Raccoon City.

source “Resident Evil 2″/Capcom

In the end, “Resident Evil 2” reworks a classic game with a new style of gameplay, preserving the core elements for a new generation of players. The game’s updated graphics and camera make the trip back to Raccoon City feel like an entirely new experience, and the pace of the gameplay has been rebuilt to fit perfectly.

“Resident Evil 2” returns as the crown jewel of survival horror and is an impressive visual spectacle as well; a remake done well is a rare feat.

Find “Resident Evil 2” in stores or digitally on January 25th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 25th.