Restarting sport in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic is ‘very expensive,’ UFC president Dana White says

caption UFC boss Dana White. source Photo by Yifan Ding/Getty Images

UFC 249 event was supposed to take place on April 18 but Disney ordered Dana White to shut it down after political pressure from California governor Gavin Newsom.

It seemed that the world’s most prominent mixed martial arts firm, like the wider sporting industry, would be put on hiatus while the planet battled the coronavirus.

But White wants to restart combat sports as soon as possible, no matter the cost, and is pressing ahead with UFC 249 on May 9, instead, likely in a state where he won’t be shut down – Florida.

White said recently that restarting his sport is proving to be “very expensive.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Restarting sport in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic is “very expensive,” according to the UFC president Dana White.

Regardless, White continues to insist that UFC 249 will take place on May 9 at an as yet undisclosed venue.

Though a location is yet to be confirmed by the mixed martial arts firm it will likely land in one of the few places where he won’t be shut down again. White was ordered by Disney to cancel the original UFC 249 show on April 18 because of political pressure from California governor Gavin Newsom, as reported by The New York Times.

Speaking to Sirius XM NASCAR Radio last week, White said he was ready to hold UFC 249 at the Tachi Palace in northern California on the Saturday. “I got it done – we could go,” he said.

White added: “I was asked to not do the event from my partners [the Disney-owned broadcaster ESPN], who I respect, so I did it.

“I gave them the weekend off and I’m actually at the office right now. We’re back in here. We’re working. I have a date now for May 9.”

With the sports entertainment company WWE being given “essential business” status in Florida, the path is clear for other sports leagues and organizations to operate in that state.

This has led to speculation that White could take UFC 249 to a venue in Florida.

On Tuesday, MMA Fighting reported that this is what is happening right now.

The SBNation website quoted “multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans,” and said athletes competing at UFC 249 will be flown into Jacksonville before then being transported to a secret location.

There are currently three fights planned for the card, though more bouts will likely be added:

Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Dominick Cruz – bantamweight world title fight Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Felicia Spencer – women’s featherweight title fight Alexey Oleynik vs. Fabricio Werdum – heavyweight fight

This is all proving “very expensive” for the UFC

Should UFC 249 land in Florida, it will do so in a venue closed to the wider public.

caption An empty UFC arena. source Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

There will therefore be no revenue made from the gate (through ticket sales) and so the event’s profitability will ride largely on television money from ESPN in the US, together with broadcast partners abroad.

“Listen I’m not stopping,” White said on the Sirius radio show.

“I have this thing figured out. The reality is can it be done? Yes, it can be done. It’s just very expensive. It’s very expensive and I’m willing to spend the money to do it.

“My commitment is to my employees and to my fighters,” White added. “I don’t want to lay anybody off and I don’t want fighters sitting around for a year not being able to make money, but I want everybody to be safe.”

Read more:

UFC champion Weili Zhang has finally returned to China 6 weeks after being stranded in Las Vegas because of the coronavirus

Georges St-Pierre’s mega-fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov fell apart because the UFC feared he’d win, then immediately retire with the championship

Dana White says his mysterious ‘Fight Island’ will be ready in a month, and a UFC champion has already said she’d happily live there

UFC and Top Rank are fervently working to host events as soon as possible, and Florida may be the go-to location

A last-man-standing tournament featuring Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov has been proposed to replace UFC 249