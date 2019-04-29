A pink ‘Mean Girls’-themed menu exists, but you’ll have to go to the UK to get it

caption The ‘Mean Girls’ menu. source Twisted London/UberEats

A London restaurant has created a menu inspired by “Mean Girls.”

It’s only available on Wednesday May 1, and is all pink.

The menu includes a “Brutus vs Caesar” salad, a cake filled with rainbows and smiles, and a vegan hot dog (which has not been made out with).

The dishes were created by Twisted London and are available on Uber Eats.

If all you’ve ever wanted was to bake a cake filled with rainbows and smiles, and everyone would eat it and be happy, listen up.

A restaurant in London is launching a limited edition “Mean Girls”-themed menu featuring that very cake.

Every item on the menu, created by Twisted London, is inspired by the iconic film – it’s only available on Wednesday May 1, and of course, it’s practically all pink (because on Wednesdays we eat pink, as Karen Smith so famously almost said).

On offer for just one day, the menu is only available on Uber Eats in London.

Get in, loser, we’re going eating.

Here’s what’s on the menu:

“Brutus vs Caesar” salad — £8 ($10.35)

“Why should Caesar get to stomp around like a giant, while the rest of us try not to get smushed under his big feet? What’s so great about Caesar? Hmm? Brutus is just as cute as Caesar. Brutus is just as smart as Caesar.

“People totally like Brutus just as much as they like Caesar. And when did it become okay for one person to be the boss of everybody, huh? Because that’s not what Rome is about. We should totally just stab Caesar!”

If you’re feeling as angry as Gretchen Wieners, maybe take a breather and enjoy a salad of fresh lettuce leaves, crispy buttermilk chicken, and juicy pomegranate.

Vegan pink dog —£8 ($10.35)

Twisted London has confirmed that this hot dog – a vegan sausage topped with crispy onions, pickled red cabbage, and edible glitter in a pink bun – has not been made out with.

Fetch cheesy fries — £6 ($7.76)

“Whatever, I’m getting cheese fries.”

Fetch may not be going to happen, but these fries topped with pink three cheese sauce, chives, and edible glitter sure can.

Glitter burger — £9 ($11.64)

This beef burger patty with pink cheese sauce, salad garnish, and a pink bun with a dash of edible glitter would surely help Regina George refuel post-training after her transition from mean girl to jock.

Mac and cheese — £3 ($3.88)

Regina may not be able to go to Taco Bell because she’s on an all-carb diet, but she could probably enjoy this glitter-topped mac and cheese.

Rainbow cake — £6 ($7.76)

Feeling personally victimised by your own Regina George? A slice of this cake, filled with rainbows and smiles, is sure to make you happy.

Protein bar — £3 ($3.88)

Inspired by the “weird Swedish nutrition bars” Cady’s mom used to lose weight (but were actually Kälteen bars she gave to malnourished children to help them gain weight), this protein bar is a blend of chocolate and coconut.

Pink slaw — £3 ($3.88)

A delightfully pink blend of red and white cabbage, carrots, and vegan mayo.