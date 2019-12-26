A Canadian restaurant says it turned down a Christmas booking from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle because their security is too much hassle

caption A file photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie in September 2019. source Toby Melville / Reuters

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie are on a vacation in Canada over Christmas, rather than spending the time with the other royals.

The owner of the Deep Cove Chalet restaurant on Vancouver Island told local media that royal staff had tried to make a booking.

But Bev Koffel said they turned it down because the security would have been too much to handle.

She wished the royals a pleasant stay all the same, and said they had been seen jogging in a nearby town.

Visit Insider’s home page for more stories.

A Canadian seafood restaurant said it turned down a reservation from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their Christmas break to Vancouver Island.

Deep Cove Chalet, an upscale eatery in North Saanich, said that it decided not to take the request because their security needs make them too difficult to host.

According to the Vancouver Sun newspaper, chef and co-owner Pierre Koffel declined the request, made by representatives for the royals.

This photo gives a glimpse inside the restaurant, which is on the waterfront and has menu items like salmon tartare, steamed clams, poached lobster, and Dove sole.

Harry, Markle, and their son Archie are spending the Christmas period in Canada with Markle’s mother Doria Ragland.

The trip is a break with the tradition that senior royals spend December 25 at Sandringham, England, with Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite not taking them in for a meal, co-owned Bev Koffel wished the royal couple a pleasant break on Vancouver Island, which is just west of the Canadian mainland. She did not specify which day they wanted to visit.

She said that the couple had been seen jogging around the village, and that Harry had been spotted hiking on nearby Horth Hill.

This image shows roughly what the area is like around this time of year:

What"s the bright ball in the sky? #victoriaveiws (@ Horth Hill in North Saanich) https://t.co/YImGnI7gAT pic.twitter.com/po598JhyVD — Kees denHartigh (@keesdenhartigh) January 30, 2018

Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister, wrote last week to wish the royals a quiet and happy stay in the country.