A Lebanese restaurant in London keeps getting attacked by a stinking substance which causes nausea and vomiting

caption A still from CCTV footage released by police showing a man using a syringe-like object on February 25, 2020. source Metropolitan Police

A Lebanese restaurant near London’s famous department store Harrods has been hit three times by people throwing a foul-smelling substance at it, according to police.

Dozens of people were evacuated from the restaurant on the first occasion, while the second incident saw numerous people vomiting and taken to hospital.

Surveillance footage released by police of the third incident shows a man using a syringe-like object to spray a substance at the front of the restaurant.

A Lebanese restaurant in an upscale part of London has been hit three times in a few months with a foul-smelling liquid that has caused vomiting and resulted in dozens of people being evacuated

Footage of the latest incident on February 25, released by London’s Metropolitan Police, shows a man spraying the front of the restaurant with an object that looks like a syringe.

Footage released by London's Metropolitan Police shows two moments connected to incidents at a Lebanese restaurant where an unknown substance was thrown. pic.twitter.com/2GLqL3Ul5J — Mia Jankowicz (@miajankowicz) March 3, 2020

The family-run business is located on Mayfair’s Brompton Road, near famed department store Harrods. The business is in “great distress” over the attacks, according to police, who declined to name the restaurant.

The substance, which has a “very strong, foul scent,” was also used in two prior attacks, according to the police.

While they are still verifying what was used in the latest attack, police believe it to be a form of food preservative.

caption The restaurant, which has not been identified by police, is not far from London’s famous department store Harrods. source BBA Photography/Shutterstock

The first incident was on October 30, 2019, when the fire service was called to reports of a chemical smell coming from the basement toilet of the restaurant. Police have released images of men they are seeking over the incident.

That time, chemical analysis found traces of a mild acid, which they said had a pH of 2, similar in strength to lemon juice. But 15 members of staff and 27 others were evacuated as a precaution, said the fire service.

Then on February 19 2020, an unidentified smell was again reported as coming from the basement, according to the fire service.

Police said that the substance caused vomiting and nausea in several people, who were taken to hospital, although “no serious harm” was done, according to investigating officer Detective Constable Danielle Sapsford.

caption Still from CCTV footage released by police showing a person they would like to speak to in connection with a “foul” substance being thrown at a London restaurant on February 19, 2020 source Metropolitan Police

DC Sapsford said in a statement that, while police haven’t decided on a motive, the attacks must have been deliberate.

“This has caused great distress to the owner and we want to bring this to an end,” she said. “The most recent incident took place on a day when the owners expected the restaurant to be very busy.”

She also said: “At this time, we cannot say if we are looking for one, two, or more suspects, so are exploring a number of possibilities around this.”