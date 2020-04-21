An eating disorder charity is warning people not to watch a new TV show that made participants burn off the calories others had eaten in a restaurant

caption “The Restaurant that Burns Calories” saw people burning off the calories consumed in a restaurant. source BBC

The BBC has defended itself following a backlash in response to a TV show that made people burn off the calories others had eaten in a restaurant.

“The Restaurant that Burns Off Calories” saw people invited to a restaurant before learning that there was a gym attached, where others were working out to “burn off” the calories consumed by the diners.

Eating disorder charity Beat is not only discouraging people from watching but also said it’s seen a rise in calls for support from people triggered by the show.

“The intention of the program was to give viewers information about the latest research into the science of calories, about why our bodies need them and how our bodies use them,” the BBC said in a statement.

Personal trainer Tally Rye told Insider that she thought it was “embarrassing” to see “the defence of what I believe is an indefensible show.”

However, the programme, which aired on BBC Two on April 20, has received a slew of criticism from personal trainers and nutrition experts as well as the general public, with eating disorder charity Beat even discouraging people from viewing it.

Horizon, the BBC strand behind the programme, said the “groundbreaking stunt” was “based on the latest scientific research, which suggests that when we are shown the astonishing amount of exercise required to remove excess calories from our bodies, we choose to eat up to 20% less.”

Despite the fact that calorie burn varies massively from person to person, the show claimed that “the 495-calorie calamari starter demands a punishing hour and 12 minutes on the rowing machine.”

It added: “The fish and chips takes two hours and four minutes on the exercise bike to burn off, and running for an hour and nine minutes is the exercise equivalent of the chocolate brownie.”

This rhetoric has been widely criticized online, with eating disorder charity Beat not only discouraging people from watching but also saying it’s seen a rise in calls for support from people triggered by the show.

Our services have sadly been in high demand tonight due to BBC2 ‘The Restaurant that Burns Off Calories’ We’d really appreciate any support to ensure our services continue to help those affected by #eatingdisorders If you can please donate or retweet ???????? https://t.co/L0b4cL8qUk — Beat (@beatED) April 20, 2020

“We know that the myth that all calories eaten must be canceled out through exercise has the potential to be devastating to those suffering from or vulnerable to eating disorders,” Beat’s Director of Services, Caroline Price, said in a statement sent to Insider.

“Being told how much activity it would take to burn off particular foods risks triggering the illness further, and we strongly advise anyone at risk to avoid these sources of information.

“We would urge television commissioners to consider the impact that their programs may have on vulnerable people, and instead focus on healthy and balanced eating.”

Personal trainer and author of “Train Happy” Tally Rye told Insider she agrees that the programme “does promote disordered eating” and she thinks it “completely missed the mark.”

“It can be extremely triggering for those people who’ve had strong disordered eating thoughts if not eating disorders, and when you have a doctor adding their name to a show and validating what are harmful practices, I think it goes against the oath that doctors make of doing no harm.

“Sadly in this case I think there will have been harm done.”

Really shocked at this programme on @BBCTwo The Restaurant that Burns off Calories. What message is this giving to people – that we have to burn off all the calories we eat??! Very triggering for those with eating disorders in particular. — Amanda Hart (@Life_Insight) April 20, 2020

Rye believes that instead of approaching exercise from a position of “guilt, shame, and punishment,” we should be taking “a more gentle approach” focused on feeling good.

“This show was steeped in diet culture and it’s an old-fashioned way of thinking, it’s not progressive at all. When it comes to weight and health, it’s so not as simple as just burning calories,” she explained.

And from a fitness point of view, Rye also said she was “so frustrated” that the show reinforced the damaging narrative that working out should only be about counteracting food consumption.

“We know that when we approach exercise as a means to feel good rather than with the sole intention of weight and body control, we are so much more likely to be consistent and enjoy it.

“If the goal is to help people engage in more health-promoting behaviors, we need to not shame them into doing those things.”

The BBC has issued a statement in response to the criticism, but Rye said that she thought it was “embarrassing” to see “the defence of what I believe is an indefensible show.”

“In particular, it looked at recent studies by academics in both the US and the UK, which suggest that diners may make healthier choices when presented with information about how much activity is required to burn off the calorie content of dishes.

“The voiceover is clear throughout that there are government guidelines for the recommended number of calories needed for the average man or woman to remain healthy (2500 for men and 2000 for women). The program never endorses or suggests restricting calories below these levels.”

If anyone has been affected by the issues raised in “The Restaurant That Burns Off Calories,” Beat’s Helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677.

