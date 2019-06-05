A ‘no hands’ restaurant where waiters feed diners with chopsticks and lift drinks to their mouths is launching in the UK

caption Indulge your laziest fantasies at a hands-free restaurant. source Tastecard

A “no-hands” restaurant is opening in London.

Diners at the pop-up will be fed a Japanese tasting menu by waiters using chopsticks.

They’ll even have drinks lifted to their mouths for them.

The restaurant is only open for four days and £20 ($25) tickets need to be purchased in advance, but all proceeds go to charity.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

We’ve all had those days: you’re hungry and exhausted but feeling lazy, so decide to go out to eat instead of cooking.

But what about the days when simply lifting your fork to your mouth is too much effort?

Good news! A “no-hands” restaurant is launching in London.

Located in Marylebone, “Hands Off!” will offer diners the chance to be fed by waiters using chopsticks.

Drinks will even be raised to your mouth so you can sip without moving.

The pop-up restaurant has been created by restaurant discount membership club Tastecard in partnership with sushi restaurant Feng Shui, and it will open June 11 for four days only.

caption Why feed yourself when someone else could do it for you? source Tastecard

Diners at “Hands Off!” will enjoy a set tasting menu featuring Nippon ‘mock’ duck (a Chinese pancake filled with cucumber, spring onion, caramelised tofu, and hoisin sauce; salmon, tuna and Japanese omelette nigiri; and vegetarian rolls.

The meal will be completed by a dessert of mochi, a Japanese rice cake in chocolate and strawberry cheesecake flavors.

Read more: A bowling alley in London is offering bottomless brunch and bowling for $33, and you can bring your dog

You need to book tickets, which cost £20 ($25) each, on Eventbrite in advance, and 100% of proceeds will go to Mary’s Meal, a charity that provides school meals to help attract chronically poor children into the classroom.

The charity says that the average global cost to feed a child with Mary’s Meals for a whole school year is just £13.90 ($17.61), and it works in 18 countries across the globe: Malawi, Liberia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Haiti, Kenya, India, South Sudan, Uganda, Ethiopia, Benin, Lebanon, Syria, Myanmar, Thailand, Ecuador, Madagascar, and Romania.

“Hands Off!” will be open from 7 P.M. to 10 P.M. on June 11 to June 14, and it can be found at 71 Blandford St, London W1U 8AB.