8 restaurants featured in your favorite rom-coms that you can visit today

There’s nothing quite as romantic as going to a restaurant that has been featured in a romantic comedy.

There are several restaurants from classic films such as “Pretty Woman,” “When Harry Met Sally,” and “You’ve Got Mail” that you can visit in real life.

You can also visit the café in “50 First Dates,” the Japanese restaurant in “Notting Hill,” and the Central Park Boathouse in “27 Dresses.”

What could be better than watching a romantic comedy? Perhaps, going to the restaurant where your favorite on-screen couple met or fell in love.

There are plenty of real-life restaurants that have been featured in movies such as Bubba Gump Shrimp in “Forrest Gump,” the Kansas City Barbeque from “Top Gun,” the bar Coyote Ugly in the movie of the same name, and Woody’s L Street Tavern in “Good Will Hunting.”

But there’s nothing quite as romantic as bringing your significant other to a restaurant from a romantic comedy. If you want to bring the romance of the movies to your life, here are eight famous restaurants that were featured in romantic comedies.

You can eat at the luxury Japanese restaurant from “Notting Hill.”

caption Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in “Notting Hill.” source Universal Pictures

Nobu is the Japanese restaurant in “Notting Hill” where Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant’s characters overhear a group of men insulting Roberts’ character.

The real-life restaurant is in London’s Old Park Lane though they have locations all over the world. Even off screen, celebrities often flock the restaurant co-owned by Robert DeNiro.

The Hukilau Café was featured in “50 First Dates.”

caption Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in “50 First Dates.” source Columbia Pictures

If you want to visit the breakfast spot where Adam Sandler took Drew Barrymore over and over and over again in the movie “50 First Dates,” you can visit the Hukilau Café in Hawaii’s Oahu.

Though the crew didn’t actually film at the restaurant itself, they used its name.

The restaurant where Colin Firth proposed to Lúcia Moniz in “Love Actually” is in France.

caption Lúcia Moniz and Colin Firth in “Love Actually.” source Universal Pictures

Even though in the classic holiday romantic comedy “Love Actually,” Colin Firth is proposing to his on-screen love, Lúcia Moniz, in a restaurant in Portugal, the real-life Bar de la Marine is in Marseille, France.

Katherine Heigl’s dream wedding in “27 Dresses” is at the Central Park Boathouse in New York City.

caption Katherine Heigl in Central Park in “27 Dresses.” source Fox 2000 Pictures

The Loeb Boathouse in Central Park is where Katherine Heigl’s character always dreams of having her wedding in the movie “27 Dresses,” until her younger sister hijacks all her wedding plans.

The beautiful boathouse is a real place where you can visit, pick up a coffee, or eat at the restaurant.

“27 Dresses” isn’t the only time the boathouse and the surrounding area has been featured onscreen. “Sex and the City,” “13 Going on 30,” and “Enchanted” featured the location, as did “When Harry Met Sally” and many others.

You can sit at the same table where Julia Roberts and Richard Gere sat in “Pretty Woman.”

caption Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in “Pretty Woman.” source Touchstone Pictures

In the classic 1990 romantic comedy, “Pretty Woman,” Richard Gere takes Julia Roberts to a restaurant called The Voltaire. At the time, the real-life restaurant was called Rex II Ristorante, but today the vintage swing dance nightclub and restaurant goes by Cicada. Because the restaurant is housed in a building on the National Register of Historic Places, it looks exactly the same today as it did on screen.

And if you do decide to go, according to Mental Floss, you can request the “Pretty Woman” table.

John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale fell in love at Serendipity 3 in the movie “Serendipity.”

caption Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack in “Serendipity.” source Miramax Films

After a chance encounter at Bloomingdale’s, John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale go out for ice cream in the movie “Serendipity.” Despite being in relationships, they fall in love and serendipitously find each other again years later.

The restaurant where they first met is called Serendipity 3 on the Upper East Side and if you go, their famous frozen hot chocolate is a must-try.

Café Lalo was featured in the Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan classic “You’ve Got Mail.”

caption Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in “You’ve Got Mail.” source Warner Bros.

In the 1998 romantic comedy “You’ve Got Mail” Meg Ryan thinks she’s been stood up by her blind date at Café Lalo but is instead met by Tom Hanks, her business rival.

The café and restaurant is on the Upper West Side in New York City and claims to be “the most famous café in NYC.”

“When Harry Met Sally’s” famous restaurant scene is in New York City’s Katz’s Delicatessen.

caption Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in “When Harry Met Sally.” source IMDb/Columbia Pictures

The famous scene in “When Harry Met Sally,” where Meg Ryan fakes an orgasm to prove a point to Billy Crystal, takes place at the famous Lower East Side establishment Katz’s Delicatessen.

There’s even a sign at the restaurant that reads “Where Harry met Sally … Hope you have what she had! Enjoy!”

The restaurant has been around since 1888 and has been in numerous other films including “Enchanted,” “Across the Universe,” and “Donnie Brasco.”