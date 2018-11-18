28 restaurants that are going to be open on Thanksgiving

caption Looking to eat out on Thanksgiving? source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Not everyone wants to stay in on Thanksgiving.

There are a number of restaurants that will remain open on Turkey Day this year.

Keep in mind that many of these chains operate as franchises – so results may vary.

If you’re set on eating out on Thanksgiving, make sure to call ahead to ask about the restaurant’s hours.

In the United States, Thanksgiving is the day we dedicate to stuffing ourselves in the presence of friends and family.

But if you’d rather go out to eat – or you end up burning the turkey to a crisp – don’t worry. A number of restaurants will remain open on Thanksgiving.

Offers.com compiled a list of restaurants that are set to open their doors on Thanksgiving. Keep in mind that some of these chains will only be open on a regional basis. Others may be closed depending on the franchisee.

So, if you’re planning on spending Turkey Day at one of these eateries, it’s better to be safe and call ahead.

With that in mind, here are restaurants that are going to be open in some capacity on Thanksgiving:

Applebee’s

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Want to eat good in the neighborhood on Thanksgiving?

A number of Applebee’s restaurants will remain open on Thanksgiving, as well as Christmas Day, this year. And all Applebee’s will be opened the day before Thanksgiving and on Christmas Eve, with reduced hours.

A restaurant spokesperson told Business Insider that prospective patrons should contact their local Applebee’s to determine the restaurant’s holiday hours.

Bahama Breeze

source Yelp

A Bahama Breeze spokesperson confirmed that select locations will remain open on Thanksgiving. The chain will offer up a tropical Thanksgiving menu.

Bob Evans

source Yelp

Offers.com reported that Bob Evans will be welcoming in dine-in customers on Thanksgiving, although restaurant hours will vary by location.

Boston Market

source Yelp

If you plan on shipping up to Boston Market on Thanksgiving, you’re in luck.

A restaurant spokesperson confirmed that “nearly all Boston Market locations will be open on Thanksgiving to offer guests who wish to dine-in a traditional plated holiday meal.”

The spokesperson said that menu selections may vary based on location, but specifically mentioned holiday-themed selections like roasted turkey breast, rotisserie chicken, and pumpkin pie.

To get more insight on your local restaurant’s hours and menu, you can visit Boston Market’s website.

Buca di Beppo

source Yelp

A spokesperson for Buca di Beppo confirmed that all of its locations will be open regular hours on Thanksgiving.

The Capital Grille

source Yelp

The Capital Grille is offering customers a Thanksgiving menu. A spokesperson said that guests should check the chain’s website for specific location hours on Turkey Day.

Chevys Fresh Mex

source Yelp

According to Offers.com, certain Chevy’s Fresh Mex locations will offer a three-course dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m on Thanksgiving.

Cracker Barrel

source Hollis Johnson

Most people are gearing up to eat and relax on Thanksgiving. But Cracker Barrel is remaining open on Thanksgiving for everyone who wants to eat, shop, and relax.

A Cracker Barrel spokesperson told Business Insider that all 658 of its stores will remain open on Thanksgiving. All restaurants will maintain normal hours of operation, as well.

What’s more, Cracker Barrel is offering an in-store Thanksgiving meal – a Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal which features turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole, corn muffins, and pumpkin pie – from 11 a.m. to the store’s closing.

Denny’s

source Courtesy of Denny’s

A Denny’s spokesperson confirmed that the diner-style chain’s nationwide locations “will be open 24/7” on Thanksgiving.

The spokesperson also mentioned that the restaurant’s “Festive Flavors” menu – featuring turkey dinners and pumpkin spice pancakes – will be available throughout the holidays.

Eddie V’s

source Yelp

Eddie V’s restaurants will open up on Thanksgiving and offer up a special holiday menu for guests. A spokesperson told Business Insider that guests should check the hours of their local restaurants on the chain’s website.

Fleming’s

source Yelp

A Fleming’s spokesperson confirmed that a number of the steakhouse chain’s locations will remain open on Turkey Day. The spokesperson added that hours will vary, and that prospective guests should call ahead or check the status of their local Fleming’s restaurant online.

Fogo de Chão

On Thanksgiving, all Fogo de Chão restaurants will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A spokesperson highlighted the Brazilian steakhouse’s holiday menu, which features roasted turkey breast, Brazilian sausage with apple dressing, and cranberry relish.

The spokesperson also said that prospective diners could make reservations online ahead of time.

HomeTown Buffet

A spokesperson for Ovation Brands, which owns HomeTown Buffet, confirmed that all locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Hooter’s

source Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Offers.com reported that many Hooter’s will be open on the afternoon of Thanksgiving.

A Hooter’s spokesperson said that “restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving normal hours but it is on a location by location basis so hours and openings vary.” The spokesperson recommended checking ahead by calling or taking a look at the company’s restaurant locator online.

Marie Callender’s

source Yelp

A Marie Callender’s spokesperson told Business Insider that “most of our restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day but hours of operation do vary.” The spokesperson recommended that interested customers “reach out to their local Marie Callender’s directly to determine holiday hours and dinner options.”

McDonald’s

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Good news for anyone who’d rather head to the Golden Arches than whip up a complicated meal: Numerous McDonald’s will remain open on Thanksgiving, according to Offers.com.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

source Courtesy of Morton’s The Steakhouse

If you find yourself craving steak on Turkey Day, you’re in luck. A spokesperson for Morton’s The Steakhouse told Business Insider that the restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Offers.com reported that reservations are required.

The spokesperson said that prospective diners should check out the chain’s website to get a better sense of the local menu. Certain locations will be serving côte de boeuf and filet and lobster oscar, in addition to steak.

Old Country Buffet

A spokesperson for Ovation Brands, which owns Old Country Buffet, confirmed that all locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

source Yelp

A Romano’s Macaroni Grill spokesperson told Business Insider that all of its 108 restaurants across 22 states will be open on Thanksgiving.

The spokesperson highlighted the Italian-American chain’s holiday menu, which features sausage and apple stuffing, roasted turkey breast, and pumpkin cheesecake.

Ruby Tuesday

source Yelp

In their hit 1967 tune “Ruby Tuesday,” The Rolling Stones sing, “No one knows, she comes and goes” of their titular muse.

Likewise, the restaurant chain’s hours won’t be consistent on Thanksgiving. A Ruby Tuesday spokesperson told Business Insider that hours will vary by location.

The spokesperson recommended checking Ruby Tuesday’s website to determine when your local eatery will be open.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

source Yelp

A Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse spokesperson told Business Insider that “most of our locations will be open for Thanksgiving, however hours will vary by location.”

If you’re looking to visit the steakhouse chain on Thanksgiving, the spokesperson recommended checking both your local restaurant’s hours and menu ahead of time.

Ryan’s

source Yelp

A spokesperson for Ovation Brands, which owns Ryan’s, confirmed that all locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Seasons 52

source Yelp

A restaurant spokesperson said that all Seasons 52 restaurants will offer guests a special Thanksgiving menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Smith & Wollensky

source Yelp

A Smith & Wollensky spokesperson told Business Insider that the high-end steakhouse chain would operate during regular hours on Thanksgiving.

Starbucks

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Need a java fix on Thanksgiving? A Starbucks spokesperson told Business Insider that select store locations will remain open on Thanksgiving, but store hours will vary.

“Stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that you can check your local coffee spot’s hours.

STK

source Yelp

Steakhouse chain STK will invite in guests on Thanksgiving.

A restaurant spokesperson told Business Insider that the STK in Orlando will keep open from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. The 10 other US-based STK locations – in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Downtown New York City, Midtown New York City, Orlando, San Diego, and Miami – will be open from noon to 9 p.m.

TGI Fridays

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Thanksgiving may fall on a Thursday, but some diners will still get a chance to hit up TGI Fridays for the big day.

A restaurant spokesperson said that hours will vary based on location and recommended that guests call their local eateries in advance.

TGI Fridays will not offer a Thanksgiving-themed menu, but will offer a Holiday Feast promotion that allows customers to order two appetizers, two entrées, and two desserts.

Waffle House

source Hollis Johnson

Unsurprisingly, all 1,900 Waffle House restaurants will remain open on Thanksgiving.

The waffle chain is famous for its longstanding dedication to staying open. The company even often refuses to close during hurricanes or tornadoes, to the extent that FEMA has developed an informal Waffle House Index to grade the severity of a disaster’s impact.

A spokesperson told Business Insider that all Waffle House restaurants have had the goal of staying open 24/7 for 365 days of the year since 1955.